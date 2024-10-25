Search called off after woman falls overboard at Taylor Swift themed cruise

25 October 2024, 18:10

BAHAMAS-TRAVEL-CRUISE
The passenger reportedly fell overboard around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday when the ship was about 17 miles from Nassau, Bahamas. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The 66-year-old woman was reported to have fallen when the Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas ship was about 17 miles from the capital of the Bahamas.

The search for a 66-year-old woman who fell from a Taylor Swift-themed cruise ship near the Bahamas was called off on Wednesday, a day after she went overboard, officials reported.

The U.S. Coast Guard announced Wednesday afternoon that the Royal Bahamas Defence Force was suspending the search, awaiting further developments, and no longer required Coast Guard assistance.

The woman, a passenger on Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas, reportedly fell overboard around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday when the ship was about 17 miles from Nassau, according to the Coast Guard.

The Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas
The Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas. Picture: Alamy

The Coast Guard deployed an HC-144 airplane and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter in the search efforts.

A Royal Caribbean spokesperson confirmed that a search-and-rescue operation was launched immediately, with collaboration from local authorities."

We are also providing support and assistance to the guest’s family during this difficult time," the spokesperson said in a statement, adding, "To respect the privacy of our guest’s family, we have no further details to share."

