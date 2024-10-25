Struck off GP dubbed the 'dirty doctor' who had sex with multiple women in his surgery 'now working as psychotherapist'

25 October 2024, 11:43

Struck off GP dubbed the 'dirty doctor' is 'now working as a psychotherapist using different alias'
Struck off GP dubbed the 'dirty doctor' is 'now working as a psychotherapist using different alias'. Picture: SWNS

By Danielle de Wolfe

A GP dubbed the "dirty doctor" after having sex with six women in his consulting room is now reportedly "working as a psychotherapist using different alias".

Dr Thomas Plimmer, 40, described himself as a "sex addict" and used his surgery for raunchy sex sessions with six women in his consulting room before being struck off.

The Cambridge educated doctor was struck off as a GP following a tribunal, which banned him from working as a doctor the UK due to his sexually inappropriate behaviour.

The tribunal heard how the doctor showed an unsolicited video of himself having sex with one of the women to a junior female colleague, as well as placing her hand on his crotch.

However, it's now believed the former GP has re-entered the wellness industry as a psychotherapist under a different name - “Dr Matthew”, his middle name.

Dr Plimmer’s case, as exposed by the iPaper, shows worrying loopholes where the mental health system is concerned - primarily because the field of psychotherapy remains unregulated.

The GP was previously struck off after using his surgery for sordid sex sessions, undertaking sexual relationships with a number of women, including a married colleague, a nurse practitioner named 'Miss A', another woman, 'Miss C'.

Later, during 2022, he was found to have had oral sex with another woman, known as 'Miss B'.

His new career as a therapist sees him advertise under the business “Mind, Body and Emotional Wellness”, promoting “therapeutic sessions” for a fee of £85.

He is also said to provide “supervision sessions” to other practicing psychotherapists in which he oversees their clinical work.

His website reads: "I qualified as a medical doctor in 2007, working in various areas of medicine and then became a GP in 2012, a role I worked in for over a decade.

He adds that he is "no longer working as a registered doctor."

Dr Matthew has been contacted for comment by LBC.

During his tribunal, it was claimed that Dr Plimmer sent photos of himself to a colleague depicting his head in a noose.

He also referenced a scene from cartoon television series Futurama, telling the woman: “They have suicide booths. Maybe that’s what you need, you should go and do that.”

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) concluded that Dr Plimmer's "pattern of sexually motivated behaviour" amounted to "deplorable" behaviour that brought the "medical profession into disrepute".

As some other alleged acts between Dr Thomas and 'Woman A' are said to have taken place in private, the tribunal was forced to accept reports amounted to “one party’s word against another".

The woman claimed the doctor goaded and belittled her, adding he had said “unkind and nasty things” during their tryst.

Plimmer is also said to have sent a colleague close to 200 sexual images and told another she should kill herself.

He also claimed during the hearing that he was an untreated sex addict.

"He was someone I’d gone to as a friend in trust, and he kind of used that to his advantage," Woman A said.

"I felt like a mouse batted about for his amusement, and I felt like that was my purpose for him and all I deserved".

