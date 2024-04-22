Peter Kay forced to postpone Co-op Live shows with just 24 hours to go as Manchester arena 'not ready'

Peter Kay was due to open the Co-op Live Arena this Tuesday and Wednesday. Picture: Getty

By Will Conroy

Peter Kay has been forced to postpone two of his shows set to be held at Manchester’s Co-op Live due to the arena not being ready.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The comedian was due to perform in the arena’s first official events this Tuesday and Wednesday but the venue said the power supply “was a few days behind” schedule.

This comes after the venue had to reduce the capacity for a Rick Astley concert on Saturday which was its first test event.

The arena’s capacity will be 23,500, making it the largest indoor arena in the UK.

Kay said: "I'm truly gutted as I know how disappointing this will be for everyone with tickets - but obviously, it's a brand-new venue and it's important that everything is finished and safe for full capacity audiences.

Read more: Gogglebox star George Gilbey's cause of death revealed as inquest gets underway

Read more: Brazen thieves fill duffle bags with Boots cosmetics and walk out with armfuls of Greggs food as shoplifting soars

"Fortunately, we've been able to reschedule the shows to next week.

"I'll have to miss my bums-and-tums class - but hopefully, I'll see you then."

The comedian’s performances have been rescheduled to 29 and 30 April with refunds available for ticketholders who could no longer attend the event.

The US rock band The Black Keys is still set to perform in the arena on 27 April.

The venue said: "It is critical to ensure we have a consistent total power supply to our fully electric sustainable venue, the completion of which is a few days behind.

"Rescheduling gives us the extra time we need to continue testing thoroughly.

"This is vital to satisfy the rigorous set of guidelines and protocols that are necessary for a venue of this size."

The £365 million venue is located next to Manchester City’s football ground and is looking to attract more major events from London.