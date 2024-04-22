Gogglebox star George Gilbey's cause of death revealed as inquest gets underway

Gogglebox star George Gilbey's cause of death revealed as inquest gets underway. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

Gogglebox star George Gilbey's cause of death has been revealed as an inquest gets underway.

The 40-year-old reality television star died after falling from a height, with the coroner now revealing that Mr Gilbey fell from a roof through a plastic skylight.

The electrician, from Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, died from traumatic head and torso injuries sustained as a result of the fall which occurred on March 27.

Mr Gilbey became a household name following his appearance in the hit Channel 4 show, where he appeared critiquing television shows alongside his mother, Linda McGarry, and stepfather Pete McGarry.

The inquest, taking place in Chelmsford, heard how Gilbey had been “working on a roof when he fell through a plastic skylight, landing on the ground below”.

The inquest, taking place in Chelmsford, heard how Gilbey had been "working on a roof when he fell through a plastic skylight, landing on the ground below". Picture: Alamy

Deborah Frost, a coroner’s officer, described how police and ambulance crews attended the incident but Mr Gilbey was declared dead at the scene.

A man in his 40s, also from Essex, was previously arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter following the incident.

He was later released by police pending further investigation.

The coroner heard how the star's provisional cause of death was recorded as “traumatic injury to head and torso consistent with fall from height”.

Coroner Lincoln Brookes announced that he had received a written request from Essex Police to suspend inquest proceedings pending the outcome of a criminal investigation.

He granted this request, noting the matter would be reviewed in four months’ time.

Mr Gilbey worked as an electrician and ran his own company, WindG Ltd, in Clacton, according to LinkedIn.

Following his success on Gogglebox, Mr Gilbey appeared on the 14th series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2014.

Proving popular among viewers, the television star went on to reach the final of the show.