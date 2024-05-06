Britain's Lando Norris takes first F1 win in Miami beating Red Bull’s Max Verstappen

Lando Norris took the first victory of his Formula One career at the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Britain's Lando Norris has taken his first F1 victory at the Miami Grand Prix after beating Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

The 24-year-old, from Bristol, became the 21st British driver in history to come in first after holding off Max Verstappen.

"I love you all," an emotional Norris yelled over the radio after his victory. "Thank you so much. We did it, Will (Joseph, Norris' race engineer). We did it.

"I guess that is how it is done. Finally. Oh, I am so happy. I knew it when I came in this morning. I said today is the day, full of opportunities. I nailed it, you nailed it, thank you so much.

"Thanks mum, thanks dad, this one is for my grandma, thank you very much."

After getting out of the car, he ran towards his team as they hoisted him into the air and cheered him on.

Norris' fellow drivers - including fellow Briton George Russell and Daniel Ricciardo - also came over to congratulate him.

Norris celebrating with his team. Picture: Alamy

Speaking after his win, Norris said it had been a "long-time coming" and that he had finally proven doubters wrong.

"About time, huh," said Norris, who was interviewed by 2009 world champion Jenson Button.

"What a race. It has been a long-time coming. Finally I have managed to do it. I am so happy I have delivered for the team. I am finally on top. I am over the moon.

"I am proud. The whole weekend has been good. I have had some little setbacks along the way. I knew we had the pace, and today we put it together."

Lando Norris ended Max Verstappen's crushing winning streak. Picture: Alamy

Last month, Norris became the first driver in F1's 74-year history to have finished on the podium as many as 14 times without winning.

He continued: "What do I say to McLaren? I am just proud. I guess people doubted me along the way, and I have made mistakes over the last five years, in my short career, but I stuck with McLaren because I believed in them and today proved exactly that."