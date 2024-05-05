Hollywood star Will Ferrell buys ‘large stake’ in Leeds United after ‘falling in love with English football’

Hollywood star Will Ferrell is a huge Leeds United fan. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Hollywood movie star Will Ferrell has bought a 'large' stake in Championship side Leeds United after 'falling love in English football'.

The Elf and Step Brothers actor has bought a large stake in the US-owned side as they prepare for a fight to return to the Premier League in the play-offs.

Sources close to Ferrell say he is a 'proud Leeds United supporter' and is planning to 'cheer them on at Elland Road' soon.

“It’s true - Will Ferrell owns a share of Leeds,” a source told The Sun.

Will Ferrell watches QPR play Sunderland in the Champinoship. Picture: Getty

“The 49ers will be announcing his involvement in the coming days and he’s looking forward to sprinkling a little stardust on the club,” he continued.

“He loves soccer and has been particularly impressed by the passion of the English game.

“And his aim now is to see Leeds back where they belong — in the Premier League. As far as Will and the 49ers are concerned, this is a serious investment opportunity.”

Goalkeeper of Real Madrid Thibaut Courtois receives the 'man of the match' trophy from American actor Will Ferrell. Picture: Getty

It is not Ferrell's first venture into football - or soccer - as the Hollywood star is also co-owner of Los Angeles FC.

Ferrell has also formed an unlikely friendship with England and Manchester City star Jack Grealish.

He is also good pals with Wrexham FC owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who have owned the Welsh club for several years.