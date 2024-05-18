Labour 'could allow rent caps', Rachel Reeves says - but shadow chancellor warned that 'landlords would leave in droves'

18 May 2024, 07:03

Rachel Reeves has said that rent caps could be allowed to be set
Rachel Reeves has said that rent caps could be allowed to be set. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Labour could allow local councils to to cap rents in their areas, Rachel Reeves has hinted - but the shadow chancellor has been warned that the policy could see more landlords sell up.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The measure would mean that landlords could only raise rents by a certain amount each year.

The policy is favoured by many on the left of politics, but in action has had mixed effects. Nicola Sturgeon's SNP tried the party in Scotland, and the policy saw many landlords selling up.

Labour has said that rent caps would not be a national policy if it gained power - but that local authorities could have power to decide themselves if they wanted to bring them in.

"Where that has happened, it’s not always delivered the results that people might want," Ms Reeves said.

Read more: Ministers accused of making 'major concessions to landlords' after renters reforms 'watered down'

Read more: 'It felt like an April Fool's at first': Tenants face illegal rent hikes or eviction as landlords sell to cover costs

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves. Picture: Alamy

"I think that should be up to local areas to decide, there may be the case for that in some local areas, but as a blanket approach, I’m not convinced by that.”

Several Labour mayors - Sadiq Khan of London, Steve Rotheram of Liverpool, and Andy Burnham of Greater Manchester - have suggested that they would be in favour of rent controls.

But Paul Shamplina, the managing director of Landlord Action, warned that the policy could have unintended consequences.

"I think with regard to rent controls, I understand why it's in conversation - rents are becoming more unaffordable for tenants at the moment..." he told LBC's Clive Bull.

Landlords could 'leave in droves' if rent caps are set
Landlords could 'leave in droves' if rent caps are set. Picture: Alamy

"Tenants are paying the best part of 30, 35% of their wages towards rent so I can understand there is an affordability issue," he said. "It has been on the table... obviously with regard to the Labour government."

Mr Shamplina added: "The problem you've got is I mean, Scotland tried it and their rents went up at the moment with regard to the industry. You've got landlords leaving in their droves, for multiple of reasons.

"If rent caps came in, that could stifle investment with regard to lending. But of course, what would happen? The reality is that landlords would leave even quicker, in their droves."

A Conservative MP said the policy would amount to a "war on landlords".

Shadow Chancellor joins Iain Dale to take your calls | Watch again

Jonathan Gullis, the deputy Tory chairman, said: “Given the destructive impact of rent controls it beggars belief Rachel Reeves is contemplating introducing them in parts of the UK.

"This war on landlords is nothing but the same old Labour, all it will do is drive up costs for hardworking people.”

A spokesperson for Labour said in response: "As Rachel Reeves said, she does not believe rent controls are the right approach.

"While Labour believes action needs to be taken to address extortionate within tenancy rent rises, rent controls are not national Labour Party policy as we remain mindful of the risk they could pose to the availability of rental properties and the harmful impacts any reduction in supply would have on renters.

"In government, Labour would act where the Conservatives have failed to ensure fairness and security for renters, immediately abolishing Section 21, ending tenant bidding wars and extending Awaab’s law to the private rented sector.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Cases of cryptosporidiosis have doubled

Local MP says 'heads will roll' over Devon water parasite crisis, as confirmed cryptosporidium cases double

Exclusive
Vera and Dan

Brits take personal security ‘into their own hands’ as crime concerns soar amid fears police have 'lost the streets'

Yvette Fielding said that Rolf Harris sexually assaulted her

Yvette Fielding claims Rolf Harris sexually assaulted her while she was hosting Blue Peter as a teenager

Justice Department Boeing Explainer

Boeing shareholders approve chief’s compensation as company faces investigations

Shani Louk (left), Itzhak Gelerenter and Amit Buskila.

'No father would want to hear this': Shani Louk's family speak out after Nova festival victim's body discovered in Gaza

Maths teacher Rebecca Joynes was found guilty of having sex with two schoolboys

Female teacher, 30, given one last chance to see baby after being found guilty of having sex with two schoolboys

Steve Buscemi

Man charged over random assault on actor Steve Buscemi in New York

Obit Dabney Coleman

Actor Dabney Coleman, who specialised in curmudgeons, dies aged 92

David DePape, 44, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in the US.

Man who attacked Nancy Pelosi's husband with hammer sentenced to 30 years behind bars

Scottie Scheffler was detained by police near the PGA Championship course

World No1 golfer Scottie Scheffler 'in shock' after being arrested as he reveals he warmed up for US PGA in jail cell

Charles, Camilla and William will join forces to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day

King Charles to make first overseas trip since cancer diagnosis for D-Day anniversary event with Camilla and William

Manchester Pride says its survey has found 45% of LGBTQ+ people in Greater Manchester are calling for more action to tackle hate crimes.

'Nearly half' of LGBTQ+ people calling for more action to tackle hate crimes, survey reveals

Dana Abuqamar, 19, has said she's had her student visa revoked

Palestinian student who faces deportation over October 7 comments insists she was not referring to Hamas

David DePape

Man convicted of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband with hammer sentenced to jail

France New Caledonia Unrest

Violence in New Caledonia subsides slightly as France sends in reinforcements

Itzhak Gelerenter, Shani Louk and Amit Buskila

Bodies of three hostages killed at October 7 music festival recovered in Gaza

Latest News

See more Latest News

Floating pier

First deliveries of aid for Gaza Strip move across newly built floating pier

Max the cat on a wall

Max the friendly cat awarded honorary degree by US university

Maths teacher Rebecca Joynes has been found guilty of having sex with two schoolboys

How maths teacher Rebecca Joynes ruined her ‘dream career’ as she’s found guilty of sex with two schoolboys
Shani Louk, Itzhak Gelerenter and Amit Buskila

Bodies of three hostages, including Shani Louk kidnapped at Nova music festival, recovered by Israel in Gaza
Damaged buildings in the aftermath of a severe thunderstorm in Houston

Houston power outages could last weeks as fatal storms cause widespread damage

France Shooting

French police shoot dead armed man suspected of planning synagogue attack

PC Perry Lathwood found guilty of assault for manhandling woman on bus

Met officer who 'manhandled' and wrongly arrested mother over bus fare guilty of assault

Heathrow staff have announced strike dates for the back end of half term.

Travel chaos ahead for Brits as Border Force officers to strike at Heathrow Airport during half term
South Africa Building Collapse

South Africa ends rescue efforts at building that collapsed killing 33 people

World Court Israel Palestinians

Israel tells top UN court it is doing all it can to protect civilians in Gaza

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla says King Charles is "feeling better" as he continues cancer treatment

Queen Camilla says King is 'feeling better' after return to public duties but must 'behave himself' over packed schedule
King Charles jokes with Maya Jama as he delights celeb guests at glitzy Buckingham Palace Garden Party

King Charles jokes with Maya Jama as he delights celeb guests at glitzy Buckingham Palace Garden Party
King Charles and Queen Camilla attend an OBE service at St Paul's Cathedral

King Charles attends fourth royal engagement in 48 hours as he's joined by Queen Camilla for OBE service

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit