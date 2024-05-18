Yvette Fielding claims Rolf Harris sexually assaulted her while she was hosting Blue Peter as a teenager

18 May 2024, 07:43

Yvette Fielding said that Rolf Harris sexually assaulted her
Yvette Fielding said that Rolf Harris sexually assaulted her. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Former Blue Peter presenter Yvette Fielding has said that Rolf Harris sexually assaulted her while she was hosting the children's show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The disgraced entertainer Harris was left alone in a studio with Fielder, who joined the show when she was just 18 in 1987.

She said that Harris used the opportunity to grope her, and she blamed senior colleagues for leaving her alone with him.

Harris was a popular entertainer for decades before being convicted of several indecent assaults in 2014. He died of cancer last year, aged 93.

Speaking about the incident, Fielding told the Sun: "It was very confusing and shocking - just bizarre to think Rolf Harris was squeezing and patting my bottom and I am standing there, thinking 'I don't know what to do'.

Yvette Fielding
Yvette Fielding. Picture: Alamy

"Other people in the industry must have known what he was like and you left me alone in the studio with him.

"That shouldn't have happened. I must have been 18 or 19.

"I think a lot of them did know."

Fielding said she endured a "grotesque" incident with DJ and TV presenter Jimmy Savile, a prolific sex offender who concealed his crimes until his death.

Savile died aged 84 in October 2011 and a documentary a year after his death uncovered his crimes.

File photo dated June 2014 of veteran entertainer Rolf Harris leaving Southwark Crown Court after being found guilty of 12 sex charges involving four women.
File photo dated June 2014 of veteran entertainer Rolf Harris leaving Southwark Crown Court after being found guilty of 12 sex charges involving four women. Picture: Alamy

"He took my hand and started stroking it. 'Look into my eyes', he said, 'And tell me what you're thinking'," Fielding revealed.

"He was grotesque.

"I just don't understand why the BBC allowed him to get away with that for as long as he did."

The BBC has been approached for comment.

Jimmy Savile
Jimmy Savile. Picture: Alamy

Harris died at his home in Bray, Berkshire in May last year. The news was confirmed by the registrar at Maidenhead Town Hall, which covers the leafy village.

His death certificate said he died on May 10 of neck cancer and "frailty of old age", and would be cremated.

His family said in a statement: "This is to confirm that Rolf Harris recently died peacefully surrounded by family and friends and has now been laid to rest.

"They ask that you respect their privacy. No further comment will be made."

Yvette Fielding
Yvette Fielding. Picture: Alamy

Harris, who was born in Perth, Australia, in 1930, became a national treasure and achieved fame for his paintings and work on children's programmes.

Such was his fame and high-regard, he was commissioned to paint a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II in 2005.

Harris came to the UK in 1953 to study and built a life as one of the country's most prominent and popular entertainers.

But he was exposed as a sex offender when he was convicted of indecent assault against four girls in 2014 amid Operation Yewtree, and was jailed for five years and nine months.

The crimes happened between 1968 and 1986.

Harris was also stripped of his CBE, OBE and MBE.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Cases of cryptosporidiosis have doubled

Local MP says 'heads will roll' over Devon water parasite crisis, as confirmed cryptosporidium cases double

Exclusive
Vera and Dan

Brits take personal security ‘into their own hands’ as crime concerns soar amid fears police have 'lost the streets'

Rachel Reeves has said that rent caps could be allowed to be set

Labour 'could allow rent caps', Rachel Reeves says - but shadow chancellor warned that 'landlords would leave in droves'

Justice Department Boeing Explainer

Boeing shareholders approve chief’s compensation as company faces investigations

Shani Louk (left), Itzhak Gelerenter and Amit Buskila.

'No father would want to hear this': Shani Louk's family speak out after Nova festival victim's body discovered in Gaza

Maths teacher Rebecca Joynes was found guilty of having sex with two schoolboys

Female teacher, 30, given one last chance to see baby after being found guilty of having sex with two schoolboys

Steve Buscemi

Man charged over random assault on actor Steve Buscemi in New York

Obit Dabney Coleman

Actor Dabney Coleman, who specialised in curmudgeons, dies aged 92

David DePape, 44, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in the US.

Man who attacked Nancy Pelosi's husband with hammer sentenced to 30 years behind bars

Scottie Scheffler was detained by police near the PGA Championship course

World No1 golfer Scottie Scheffler 'in shock' after being arrested as he reveals he warmed up for US PGA in jail cell

Charles, Camilla and William will join forces to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day

King Charles to make first overseas trip since cancer diagnosis for D-Day anniversary event with Camilla and William

Manchester Pride says its survey has found 45% of LGBTQ+ people in Greater Manchester are calling for more action to tackle hate crimes.

'Nearly half' of LGBTQ+ people calling for more action to tackle hate crimes, survey reveals

Dana Abuqamar, 19, has said she's had her student visa revoked

Palestinian student who faces deportation over October 7 comments insists she was not referring to Hamas

David DePape

Man convicted of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband with hammer sentenced to jail

France New Caledonia Unrest

Violence in New Caledonia subsides slightly as France sends in reinforcements

Itzhak Gelerenter, Shani Louk and Amit Buskila

Bodies of three hostages killed at October 7 music festival recovered in Gaza

Latest News

See more Latest News

Floating pier

First deliveries of aid for Gaza Strip move across newly built floating pier

Max the cat on a wall

Max the friendly cat awarded honorary degree by US university

Maths teacher Rebecca Joynes has been found guilty of having sex with two schoolboys

How maths teacher Rebecca Joynes ruined her ‘dream career’ as she’s found guilty of sex with two schoolboys
Shani Louk, Itzhak Gelerenter and Amit Buskila

Bodies of three hostages, including Shani Louk kidnapped at Nova music festival, recovered by Israel in Gaza
Damaged buildings in the aftermath of a severe thunderstorm in Houston

Houston power outages could last weeks as fatal storms cause widespread damage

France Shooting

French police shoot dead armed man suspected of planning synagogue attack

PC Perry Lathwood found guilty of assault for manhandling woman on bus

Met officer who 'manhandled' and wrongly arrested mother over bus fare guilty of assault

Heathrow staff have announced strike dates for the back end of half term.

Travel chaos ahead for Brits as Border Force officers to strike at Heathrow Airport during half term
South Africa Building Collapse

South Africa ends rescue efforts at building that collapsed killing 33 people

World Court Israel Palestinians

Israel tells top UN court it is doing all it can to protect civilians in Gaza

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla says King Charles is "feeling better" as he continues cancer treatment

Queen Camilla says King is 'feeling better' after return to public duties but must 'behave himself' over packed schedule
King Charles jokes with Maya Jama as he delights celeb guests at glitzy Buckingham Palace Garden Party

King Charles jokes with Maya Jama as he delights celeb guests at glitzy Buckingham Palace Garden Party
King Charles and Queen Camilla attend an OBE service at St Paul's Cathedral

King Charles attends fourth royal engagement in 48 hours as he's joined by Queen Camilla for OBE service

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit