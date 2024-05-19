Oleksandr Usyk defeats Tyson Fury to become undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion

19 May 2024, 07:00

Britain's Tyson Fury, left, and Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk trade blows during their undisputed heavyweight world championship boxing fight
Britain's Tyson Fury, left, and Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk trade blows during their undisputed heavyweight world championship boxing fight. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Oleksandr Usyk has become the undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion after defeating British fighter Tyson Fury in a split decision.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Ukrainian added the WBC belt to the WBA, IBF and WBO belts he already possessed, becoming the first undisputed champion in 24 years.

Fury appeared to have control of the fight in the middle stages, but the Ukrainian came back into it and swung the encounter in his favour with a strong ninth round.

Usyk had 115-112 and 114-113 on two cards. Fury took the other card 114-113.

Fury hit back after the fight, disputing his loss, saying: "I believe I won that fight. I think he won a few rounds but I won the majority of them.

Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk celebrates after beating Britain's Tyson Fury
Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk celebrates after beating Britain's Tyson Fury. Picture: Alamy

"His country is at war, so people are siding with the country at war. Make no mistake, I won that fight in my opinion."

Usyk said he was ready for a rematch, but wanted to rest first.

Landing with hard left hands - his most effective shot - he had Fury in serious trouble and once a ten count had finished, the three minutes was up to spare the pre-fight favourite any further damage.

Fury recovered but it was a critical round that swung the contest in Usyk's favour.

Fury speaks to the media during a post fight press conference
Fury speaks to the media during a post fight press conference. Picture: Getty

Right from the start Usyk, who was conceded nearly three stones in weight and six inches in height, took the centre of the ring and was more aggressive.

Fury play acted against the ropes and started laughing, before coming back into the fight from the fourth round, taking control in the fifth and the sixth.

Usyk hit back from the seventh, putting Fury in serious trouble, and the last few rounds were more of the same story.

Fury needed something special in the final round but with his smaller adversary refusing to cease his pursuit, it did not come and for the first time he was defeated.

