Former British boxing champion Willie Limond dies aged 45 weeks before planned comeback

Former British boxing champion, Willie Limond. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Former British and Commonwealth champion boxer Willie Limond has died at the age of 45, his boxing club has confirmed.

Limond fell ill as he began preparations for his upcoming comeback last week, it is understood. He was found dead in his vehicle just hours before he was due to begin a training session.

His son Jake wrote online: "Dad passed away in the early hours of the morning.

"He fought on for near enough 10 days. Warrior,' he added on Instagram.

Willie Limond died in the early hours of Monday morning. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, a statement from the Scot's boxing club, the St Andrew's Sporting Club, read: "Everyone at St Andrew's Sporting Club are shocked and deeply saddened at the loss of our friend, Willie Limond.

"Willie was not only a legend of the sport, but an infectious character who will be greatly missed by us all.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Jake, Drew, Macy and the rest of the Limond family at this time."

Limond won 42 out of 48 professional fights in a career spanning 1999 to 2023. He also won 13 fights by knockout.

Willie Limond during the British Super-Lightweight Championship bout against Tyrone Nurse at the SSE Hydro, Glasgow. Picture: Alamy

His career slowed down in recent years, having only competed three times after 2016. He also had a short football career when he was younger, playing for Albion Rovers in the 1990s.

Limond won the British super-featherweight, super-lightweight and lightweight titles as well as the Commonwealth light-welterweight, WBU lightweight and IBO Inter-Continental lightweight titles across his 24-year career.