Sydney rocked by second mass stabbing in days as knifeman attacks bishop and worshippers in church

The attacked was captured on video. Picture: Social media

By Flaminia Luck

Sydney has been rocked by another mass stabbing only two days after six people were killed at a shopping centre.

A bishop and several worshippers were attacked inside Christ the Good Shepherd Church in the suburb of Wakeley on Monday night just after 7pm.

NSW Police confirmed a man has been arrested following reports a number of people were stabbed.

The force said the injured people suffered non-life threatening injuries and are being treated by emergency services.

A police operation is underway in Wakeley, following reports of a stabbing.



Officers attached to Fairfield City Police Area Command attended a location on Welcome Street, Wakeley following reports a number of people were stabbed.



Officers arrested a male and he is assisting… — NSW Police Force (@nswpolice) April 15, 2024

Footage of the harrowing attack was shared on social media.

The video shows Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel speaking to the congregation before a man dressed in all black walks up to him and allegedly stabs him a number of times.

Screams can be heard before a live feed of the Mass, which was being shown on YouTube, was quickly cut off.

The community has been asked to avoid the area.

Christ the Good Shepherd Church near Sydney. Picture: Google Images

On Saturday, six people were killed at Westfield Bondi Junction complex.

They have been named as Jade Young, 47, Dawn Singleton, 25, Pikria Darchia, 55, Faraz Tahir, 30, Ashlee Good, 38 and Cheng Yixuan, 25.

A number of others, including a 9-month-old baby, were also injured.

Authorities have said the attack was most likely related to the mental health of attacker Joel Cauchi, and that it appeared he had targeted women.

So far, there is nothing to suggest the two attacks are linked.