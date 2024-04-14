Mother pays tribute to 'bubbly and kind' boy, 8, killed in crash on quiet Wiltshire cul-de-sac

14 April 2024, 20:02

An eight-year-old boy was killed in the incident.
An eight-year-old boy was killed in the incident. Picture: Google Street View

By Kit Heren

The mother of an eight-year-old boy who died after being hit by a car in Wiltshire has paid tribute to her son.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lennix died after the collision in Woodland View in the village of Dilton Marsh at around 4:30pm on Saturday.

His mother Jackie Meredith said: "He was bubbly and kind, loved by everybody. He had so many wonderful friends".

She told MailOnline: "He had his birthday two weeks ago and had his whole life ahead of him."

Lennix's grandfather Nigel Sutcliffe also said the little boy's death had left him "broken".

Wiltshire Air Ambulance services attended the scene but despite their best efforts Lennix died at the scene. A man in his 30s was interviewed.

Police said in a statement: “His next of kin are aware and our thoughts are with them at this extremely difficult time.

“A man in his 30s is being interviewed, as is usual in these circumstances.”

Paying tribute on social media, one wrote: “This is so very very sad. Sending my thoughts to his family at this most unimaginably awful time.”

Another said: “What an sad news... fly high little man.. sending hug and love to his family and friends at this sad occasion [sic].”

Witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have dash cam have been asked to contact the serious collision investigation team on 01225 694597 quoting log number 218 of yesterday's date (13/04).

