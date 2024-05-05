Titanic and Lord of the Rings star Bernard Hill dies aged 79

Bernard Hill. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Tributes to Titanic star Bernard Hill after he died aged 79 this morning.

The actor played Captain Edward Smith in the Oscar-winning 1997 epic romance Titanic, which starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

Hill also played Theoden, King of Rohan, in The Lord Of The Rings trilogy directed by Sir Peter Jackson.

His agent Lou Coulson told reporters that he died in the early hours of Sunday.

Hill is currently in the second series of BBC drama The Respondent which begins airing on Sunday.

Aside from headline roles in film, he was also known for his turns in Boys from the Black Stuff and Ben Kingsley flick Gandhi.

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, said: "Bernard Hill blazed a trail across the screen, and his long-lasting career filled with iconic and remarkable roles is a testament to his incredible talent.

"From Boys from the Blackstuff, to Wolf Hall, The Responder, and many more, we feel truly honoured to have worked with Bernard at the BBC. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this sad time."