Thousands of residents go days without water after 50 trees blocking burst pipe ‘stops Southern Water from fixing it’

5 May 2024, 14:10 | Updated: 5 May 2024, 14:22

31,000 properties in East Sussex were left without water
31,000 properties in East Sussex were left without water. Picture: Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Fifty trees in a 'dense forest' have had to be felled in order to reach a burst water main, with residents in East Sussex now in their fourth day without access to running water.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tens of thousands of residents in Hastings and St Leonards have been without running water since Thursday.

Southern Water has said the problem is now fixed but added that it will take "some time" to restore supply to every property.

“We’ve managed to get our water supply working, that’s a difficult process,” Southern Water boss Tim McMahon told LBC News.

People on foot and in cars queue at St.Leonards ASDA to get bottles of water
People on foot and in cars queue at St.Leonards ASDA to get bottles of water. Picture: Alamy

Mr McMahon also told LBC News that 50 trees have had to be cut down in order to reach a burst pipe, which explains why the water supply has not been restored in more than 31,000 homes.

He said most houses should have their supply restored by tomorrow morning.

Schools, a leisure centre and a theatre in the area have been forced to close this week due to the ongoing problem.

East Sussex County Councillor Godfrey Daniel said the impact on businesses in Hastings will be "drastic".

About 31,000 properties in St Leonards and parts of Hastings remain without water after Southern Water said a burst main disrupted supplies
About 31,000 properties in St Leonards and parts of Hastings remain without water after Southern Water said a burst main disrupted supplies. Picture: Alamy

He added that one hotel in Hastings has resorted to flushing toilets with sea water.

Southern Water has opened water bottle stations at Asda and Tesco in St Leonards-on-Sea, Sea Road in Hastings and Hastings Academy in Hastings.

