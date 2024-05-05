Heartbroken mourners gather at vigil where Daniel Anjorin died on his way to school during ‘sword attack’

By Kieran Kelly

Heartbroken mourners have gathered at a candlelit vigil for Daniel Anjorin, who was killed in a 'sword attack' as he walked to school on Tuesday.

Around 300 people gathered in Hainault, north east London, to remember the schoolboy, who has been described by his family as a "wonderful child".

Tearful loved ones sang a heartbreaking rendition of 'Lean On Me' at the Hainault Underground Station car park in memory of Daniel.

The 14-year-old boy was stabbed to death as he made his way to school on Tuesday. Four more people were injured, including two police officers - one of which nearly lost their arm.

A 36-year-old man has been charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of grievous bodily harm, aggravated burglary, and possession of a bladed article.

A vigil held for Daniel Anjorin. Picture: Alamy

Harris, a 17-year-old boy who knew Daniel but asked for his surname to remain anonymous, told the crowd: "He was a kid that was not in any type of trouble. I'm not just saying that.

"He never did anything wrong. He focused on school, he got good grades, he (went) to church.

"His family are appreciating all your support. They've noticed everything you guys are doing community-wise, fundraiser-wise, Arsenal as well. They've noticed it all.

"On their behalf, thank all of you."

A teddy bear in an Arsenal top on a table at vigil at Hainault Underground Station Car Park, north east London, in memory of 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin. Picture: Alamy

On Saturday afternoon, Daniel's family released a heartbreaking statement, paying tribute to the young schoolboy.

“We as a family are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Daniel,” it read.

“It is difficult for us at this time to process what has happened to him and that he will never come home. Daniel had left the house for school and then he was gone.

“Our children have lost their loving and precious brother and we have lost the most loved and amazing son.

“We would like to send our best wishes to the other victims of this unthinkable incident.

“We would also like to thank the local community for all of their support during this most difficult time.“We ask that the media please respect our privacy and refrain from contacting us or our family.”

Daniel Anjorin. Picture: Social Media

It comes after it was revealed that Daniel's mother was heard screaming "that's my son" moments after he was stabbed to death in Hainault.

The 14-year-old was on his way to Bancroft's School, which was also attended by Nottingham attack victim Grace O'Malley-Kumar, when he was killed.

A neighbour who lives the family said he was “quiet” and “just in the wrong place at the wrong time”.

His mother, who is a science teacher, cried out for him after he was attacked, according to the Times.