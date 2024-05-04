‘We are devastated’: Family of Daniel Anjorin who was killed in Hainault sword attack release heartbreaking tribute

4 May 2024, 15:26

Daniel Anjorin, 14, died on Tuesday as he walked to school in the suburban area of Hainault.
The family of Daniel Anjorin, who was killed in a sword attack in Hainault earlier this week, have released a heartbreaking tribute.

A statement released through the Metropolitan Police reads: “We as a family are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Daniel.

“It is difficult for us at this time to process what has happened to him and that he will never come home. Daniel had left the house for school and then he was gone.

“Our children have lost their loving and precious brother and we have lost the most loved and amazing son.

“We would like to send our best wishes to the other victims of this unthinkable incident.

“We would also like to thank the local community for all of their support during this most difficult time.

“We ask that the media please respect our privacy and refrain from contacting us or our family.”

Daniel&squot;s family are "in shock and are very heartbroken," friends have said
It comes after it was revealed that Daniel's mother was heard screaming "that's my son" moments after he was stabbed to death in Hainault.

The 14-year-old was on his way to Bancroft's School, which was also attended by Nottingham attack victim Grace O'Malley-Kumar, when he was killed.

A neighbour who lives the family said he was “quiet” and “just in the wrong place at the wrong time”.

His mother, who is a science teacher, cried out for him after he was attacked, according to the Times.

He was rushed to hospital but later died from his injuries.

A further four people – including two police officers – were seriously injured in the fatal attack.

Marcus Aurelio Arduini Monzo, 36, was charged with murder on Wednesday and will appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

He has also been charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of grievous bodily harm, aggravated burglary and possession of a bladed article.

Monzo is accused of crashing a van into a fence in Laing Close just before 7am on Tuesday and then attacking two members of the public with a sword.

It is alleged he then killed Daniel before seriously injuring two police officers as they tried to stop him, one of whom nearly lost her hand.

Monzo was initially taken to hospital after he was injured crashing the van.

Hainault - Floral tributes left to Daniel Anjorin

Paying tribute on Wednesday, Daniel's family said he was "a wonderful child" who was "well loved" and "hard working" - and that his death "leaves a gaping wound in the family".

"No family should have to go through what we are experiencing today," they told Sky News. "Any family will understand it's an absolute tragedy."

Family friends Janti Charalambous and Ade Caxton-Cole also paid tribute to him.

"He was a good boy. A lovely boy," they said.

"[The family] are in shock and are very heartbroken. Such a young boy taken away from a family.

"He was good at his studies. He was good at his sports. Very much loved by many, many people and came from a wonderful family.

"The family are in shock. Obviously they are very heartbroken. He was such a young boy taken away from his family.

"It's sad that it's happened in a family, a community, like this. It's heartbreaking.

"At least they got their time to spend with Daniel, 14 years. Their faith is sustaining them and we are all supporting them in any shape or form that they need.

"He was a joyful boy - he brought his family lots of joy and his life has just been taken away. Just walking out on his way to school. He was much-loved, his family are much-loved.

"I was talking to my son and he was so heartbroken, he can remember Daniel driving his little car and playing in the street. He said he can't imagine it happening to his own brother."

Ade Caxton-Cole, who accompanied Janti, said: "They have hope and we have hope that we will all be seeing him one day so long as we have hope in Christ.

"It is sad it has happened in a community and family like this. It is heart-breaking. We are all supporting them in any way they need."

