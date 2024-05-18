Female teacher, 30, given one last chance to see baby after being found guilty of having sex with two schoolboys

Maths teacher Rebecca Joynes was found guilty of having sex with two schoolboys. Picture: Alamy/Greater Manchester Police

By Emma Soteriou

A teacher has been given one last chance to see her baby girl after being found guilty of having sex with two teenage schoolboys and having the child with one of them while on bail.

Rebecca Joynes groomed one boy, 15, with a £345 Gucci belt and slept with him twice at her Salford flat.

She then had sex with a 16-year-old boy on 30 different occasions before having a baby with him while she was out on bail.

She was found guilty of four counts of sexual activity with a child and two counts of sexual activity with a child by a person in a position of trust at Manchester Crown Court on Friday after a trial lasting two weeks.

She will be sentenced on July 4 and has been granted bail until then.

Adjourning the case, Judge Kate Cornell gave Joynes a last chance to see her baby.

She said: "There's a baby in this case who has done nothing wrong and is entirely innocent, and you will obviously want to see her before sentence is passed, I understand that.

"But you must be under no illusion about what's going to happen on July 4. You will have to serve what sentence I pass."

Joynes is facing jail when she is sentenced in July. Picture: Alamy

Joynes groomed Boy A by text after targeting him in her maths class - giving him the first 10 digits of her phone number and asking him to guess the last one.

After texting each other she asked him if he wanted to meet up.

The pair went on to have sex twice at her flat. Boy A told her: “I hope to God you don’t get pregnant.”

Police began an investigation in October 2021 and she was arrested and bailed on the condition she did not contact any child under 18.

But she went on to contact Boy B, sending him a note that read: “Every inch of you is perfect and you are all I ever dream about.”

They went on to have sex multiple times.

She had a baby with the boy but the child was taken from her after an emergency court hearing.

The families of Boy A and Boy B were in court to hear the verdicts and some burst into tears and audibly gasped.

Jane Wilson, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West, said: “Rebecca Joynes is a sexual predator.

“Joynes was entrusted with the responsibility of teaching and safeguarding children. She abused her position to groom and ultimately sexually exploit schoolboys. Her behaviour has had a lasting impact on them.

“The CPS worked with Greater Manchester Police to build a strong case to put before the jury, including eyewitness testimony, phone evidence showing the messages sent by Joynes and CCTV footage.

“I would like to thank the victims for supporting the prosecution. Joynes will now face the consequences of her actions.”