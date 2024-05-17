'Nearly half' of LGBTQ+ people calling for more action to tackle hate crimes, survey reveals

By Seb Cheer

A charity has told LBC that a rising number of hate crimes based on sexual orientation and gender identity is stopping people from 'living a normal full life'.

Action has been demanded by participants in the annual survey for three consecutive years.

Official data from the Office for National Statistics, published last Autumn, found an 11% rise in transgender hate crimes recorded by police, in the space of a year.

Hate crimes based on sexual orientation increased by 112% over five years.

But charities have said it doesn't show the full picture, as not enough victims report incidents to police.

Now Manchester Pride is encouraging victims to come forward as part of a new campaign.

"Not reporting hate crimes means that we don't get a full picture of the experiences of LGBTQ+ people," head of marketing and growth, Lizzy Holroyd, told LBC.

"Reporting to the police isn't the only place people can go to, there are many third-party reporting centres where people can go and report their incidents in an environment that might be more suitable to them."

She added that it is "concerning that the Government doesn't have a clear picture because it means that their policies don't work for queer people, they can often work against them."

The data has been published by Manchester Pride to mark International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT).

IDAHOBIT commemorates the date homosexuality was declassified as a mental disorder by the World Health Organisation, on 17th May 1990.

However, Izzy Holroyd from Manchester Pride told LBC hate crimes still have an impact on LGBTQ+ people: "The anxiety and fear that people can experience as a result of these incidents can stop them from going out and living a normal full life.

"That's really sad, because everybody deserves to be free to live and love who they want, and to move freely through the world."