Man who attacked Nancy Pelosi's husband with hammer sentenced to 30 years behind bars

17 May 2024, 22:37 | Updated: 17 May 2024, 22:39

David DePape, 44, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in the US.
David DePape, 44, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in the US. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

A man convicted of attempting to kidnap then-House speaker Nancy Pelosi and attacking her husband with a hammer has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in the US.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

David DePape, 44, was found guilty last November of attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assault on the immediate family member of a federal official.

Prosecutors had asked for a 40-year prison term.

DePape was given 20 years for one count and 30 years for another count, with the sentences running concurrently.

He was also given credit for the 18 months that he has been in custody.

DePape admitted during trial testimony that he broke into the Pelosis' San Francisco home on October 28, 2022, intending to hold the speaker hostage and "break her kneecaps" if she lied to him.

He also admitted to bludgeoning Mr Pelosi with a hammer after police showed up, saying his plan to end what he viewed as government corruption was unravelling.

The attack on Mr Pelosi, who was 82 at the time, was captured on police body camera video just days before the midterm elections.

Read more: Terrifying video shows moment attacker lunges towards Paul Pelosi with a hammer

Paul Pelosi attack

Defence lawyers argued DePape was motivated by his political beliefs, not because he wanted to interfere with Ms Pelosi's official duties as a member of Congress, making the charges against him invalid.

One of his lawyers, Angela Chuang, said during closing arguments that DePape was caught up in conspiracy theories.

At trial, he testified that he believed news outlets repeatedly lied about former president Donald Trump.

DePape also told jurors he had planned to wear an inflatable unicorn costume and record his interrogation of the Democratic speaker, who was not at home at the time of the attack, to upload it online.

Prosecutors said he had rope and zip ties with him, and detectives found body cameras, a computer and a tablet.

Mr Pelosi testified at the trial, recalling how he was awakened by a large man bursting into the bedroom and asking, "Where's Nancy?".

Husband of former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi fights for control of hammer with his assailant David DePape
Husband of former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi fights for control of hammer with his assailant David DePape. Picture: Alamy

He said that when he responded that his wife was in Washington, DePape said he would tie him up while they waited for her.

"It was a tremendous sense of shock to recognise that somebody had broken into the house, and looking at him and looking at the hammer and the ties, I recognised that I was in serious danger, so I tried to stay as calm as possible," Mr Pelosi told jurors.

DePape is also charged in state court with assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, residential burglary and other felonies. Jury selection in that trial is expected to start on Wednesday.

Mr Pelosi suffered two head wounds in the attack, including a skull fracture that was mended with plates and screws he will have for the rest of his life. His right arm and hand were also injured.

