Interest rate drops not likely until autumn, leading economists warn homeowners

Homeowners face another six agonising months before interest rates drop as the Bank of England delays cuts, leading economists warn. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

The BoE has kept the base rate at 5.25% since last August to try and tackle inflation.

But Britain's central bank has faced heavy criticism for keeping the rate the same - including from Tories who believe cuts could revitalise the economy.

Despite earlier predictions that the rate would be cut in the spring - some financial experts are now warning that they could not see lower interest for borrowers until autumn.

LONDON- JUNE, 2020: Bank of England and Royal Exchange Building, an historic and famous building in the City of London. Picture: Alamy

The Money Policy Committee (MPC) at the Bank of England will meet this Thursday to decide the rate. Picture: Alamy

It is expected to vote for no change.

Inflation fell to 3.2% in March, according to the latest figures but that is still short of the Bank’s 2% target.

Julian Jessop, economics fellow at the Insititute for Economic Affairs, told the I: “The majority of MPC members are likely to want to wait for more evidence that underlying price pressures are cooling too, notably pay rises and services inflation.”

Andrew Goodwin, chief UK economist for Oxford Economics, told the I: “The data published in mid-April for services inflation and private sector regular pay growth has likely extinguished any remaining hopes of a move in May.