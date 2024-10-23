Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Birmingham Airport passengers face travel chaos as flights suspended due to 'suspicious vehicle'
23 October 2024, 14:35
Passengers are being advised not to attend Birmingham Airport due to a police incident.
The airport said on Twitter: "@WMPolice is currently on-site dealing with an incident.
"Airport operations are currently suspended.
Birmingham Airport closed live amid major police incident 🇬🇧 #BirminghamAirport #BirminghamAirportincident #Birminghammajorincident #Birminghampolice https://t.co/bLd9qaVTxo pic.twitter.com/4Fvzn6Y7YS— boppinmule (@boppinmule) October 23, 2024
"Passengers are advised to NOT come to the airport at this time.
Stuck on a grounded plane at Birmingham airport due to a bomb threat, but seems the perfect time to start watching Rivals at least pic.twitter.com/GGR0NLAchN— Sophie Flynn (@sophielflynn) October 23, 2024
"The Airport's social media channels will be updated as and when the situation changes."
West Midlands Police said the airport is being evacuated following a report of a suspicious vehicle.It described this as "a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers and staff".