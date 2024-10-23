Birmingham Airport passengers face travel chaos as flights suspended due to 'suspicious vehicle'

Flights have been suspended at Birmingham Airport. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Passengers are being advised not to attend Birmingham Airport due to a police incident.

The airport said on Twitter: "@WMPolice is currently on-site dealing with an incident.

"Airport operations are currently suspended.

"Passengers are advised to NOT come to the airport at this time.

Stuck on a grounded plane at Birmingham airport due to a bomb threat, but seems the perfect time to start watching Rivals at least pic.twitter.com/GGR0NLAchN — Sophie Flynn (@sophielflynn) October 23, 2024

"The Airport's social media channels will be updated as and when the situation changes."

West Midlands Police said the airport is being evacuated following a report of a suspicious vehicle.It described this as "a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers and staff".