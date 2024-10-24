Disposable vapes to be banned across the UK by next summer to prevent addiction among children

24 October 2024, 00:21 | Updated: 24 October 2024, 00:23

Disposable vapes are to be banned in the UK by next summer . Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A ban on disposable vapes is being introduced as more and more young people become addicted to the sweet-flavored e-cigarettes.

This measure also aims to reduce the growing issue of plastic waste, with five million vapes discarded each week last year—four times the amount from 2022, according to The Sun.

New regulations will require suppliers in England to remove all disposable vape products by June 1, 2025.

The government expects Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland to follow the same timeline.

However, refillable vapes will still be available, as they are used by doctors to help people quit smoking.

This decision comes amid growing concerns about children illegally purchasing disposable vapes, many of which are sold in bright packaging with flavors like bubblegum, grape and strawberry.

12 year old schoolboy vaping
12 year old schoolboy vaping. Picture: Getty

Ministers are also seeking to prevent environmental damage caused by the improper and lazy disposal of these devices.

“Disposables are the preferred product for most kids who vape today. Banning them will help protect vulnerable young people.”

Environment Minister Mary Creagh added: "Single-use vapes waste valuable resources and pollute our towns, parks, and cities.

In 2022 alone, over 40 tonnes of lithium from vape batteries were thrown away in the UK—enough to power 5,000 electric cars."

Vapes in car park
Vapes in car park. Picture: Getty

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is preparing for more accusations of “nanny state” interference following several recent measures, including the proposed outdoor smoking ban.

Health Minister Andrew Gwynne expressed concern, saying, “It’s alarming that one in four 11 to 15-year-olds used a vape last year.”

"That’s why we are banning single-use vapes as part of our efforts to tackle the throwaway culture."

A variety of Vapes in shop window
A variety of Vapes in shop window. Picture: Alamy

Disposable vapes are priced between £3 and £10 depending on the brand, with the entire e-cigarette industry in Britain valued at approximately £2.8 billion.

Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak first revealed plans to ban disposable vapes in January, responding to evidence showing that the number of children using them had tripled in just three years.

The overall usage of vapes across all age groups has surged by over 400% since 2012.

Although Labour initially supported Mr. Sunak’s proposal, the party did not include a ban on disposable vapes in its election manifesto.

Vapes and vaping products are displayed on sale
Vapes and vaping products are displayed on sale. Picture: Getty

