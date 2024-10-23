'Miracle' baby fights for life after mother fell 90ft to her death from tower block window

23 October 2024, 16:23 | Updated: 23 October 2024, 16:26

Emma Atkinson fell to her death from Shakespeare Towers in Leeds
Emma Atkinson fell to her death from Shakespeare Towers in Leeds. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

A miracle baby girl survived a 90ft tower block fall that killed her mother. 

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tributes have been paid to Emma Atkinson, who died after falling from Shakespeare Towers in Leeds on Tuesday morning.

Ms Atkinson, who was in her 30s, was in the "late stage of pregnancy" and her baby was safely delivered in hospital after the fall.

Floral tributes have been laid outside the tower block, with one card reading "heaven has gained another angel".

West Yorkshire Police said the baby had been receiving "critical care".

Emma Atkinson posted a picture on her Facebook page last month showing off her bump
Emma Atkinson posted a picture on her Facebook page last month showing off her bump. Picture: Facebook/Emma Atkinson

Emma, a mother of five, had posted on social media last month showing off her baby bump.

Her daughter Demi posted a heartbreaking tribute online yesterday begging her mum to ‘please come home’.

“I need you so much mum, please come home. I just wanna kiss you and hear your voice. I love you more then life mum,” she wrote. 

One resident of the tower told MailOnline: “It’s a miracle her baby is alive.”

Leeds city council Labour councillor Luke Farley described the incident as “deeply distressing”.

He said: “I also want to reassure residents that there will be a police presence there over the next day or so.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said yesterday: “At 10.24am today, police were contacted by the ambulance service who had been called to an incident where a woman had fallen from height at Shakespeare Towers, in Shakespeare Approach, Burmantofts.

“The woman died at the scene as result of her injuries.

“There were no suspicious circumstances and the Coroner's Office has been informed.

“The woman, aged in her thirties, was in the late stage of pregnancy and her baby was delivered at hospital after the incident and is receiving critical care.”

