Cocaine deaths up 30% in a year and ten times higher than 2011, as fatalities from all drugs also soar

23 October 2024, 12:22

Cocaine deaths rose by 30% in 2023
Cocaine deaths rose by 30% in 2023 in England and Wales. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The number of people who died in England and Wales after taking cocaine was ten times higher in 2023 than 2022, according to the latest figures.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Some 1,118 deaths involving cocaine were registered in 2023, compared to 857 in 2022, and 112 in 2011, according to the Office for National Statistics.

In contrast, the population of England and Wales increased by about 9% from 2011-2023, and by about 1% from 2022-2023.

Nearly 80% of the deaths linked to cocaine in 2023 were men.

Deaths from all drugs increased to 5,548 in 2023, up from 4,907 in 2022. The death rate from drugs has increased every year since 2012, and in 2023 was double the level 11 years previously.

Read more: Police raid German takeaway after 'best-selling' special found to be pizza with a side of cocaine

Read more: Speeding drug driver who killed 16-year-old moped rider after running red light jailed

Caller gives James O'Brien his take on why 'white Britons are dying earlier than ethnic minorities'

Opiates were involved in nearly half of drug deaths in 2023.

A total of 2,251 people died after taking opiates such as heroin and morphine in 2023, an increase of 13% on the previous year.

People from the north-east of England were more likely to die from taking drugs than residents of any other region. Londoners were the least likely.

The rate of drug deaths rose in Wales year-on year, with 377 deaths related to drug poisoning registered in 2023, compared to 318 deaths in 2022.

Men born in the 1970s - members of 'Generation X' were the most likely age and gender cohort to die from taking drugs.

Drug smugglers try to swim away from police

Greg Ceely, head of population health monitoring at the ONS, said: "The number of drug poisoning deaths registered in England and Wales in 2023 increased by 11% compared to 2022 and is the highest since our records began in 1993. This continues a trend of drug deaths increasing each year since 2012.

"Around half of the deaths involve an opiate, such as heroin or morphine. We saw a large rise in the number of cocaine deaths, which account for a fifth of all deaths related to drug poisoning in 2023.

"Men born in the 1970s, often referred to as 'Generation X', continue to see the highest rate of drug related deaths."

Clare Taylor, chief operating officer at drug treatment provider Turning Point, said: "These statistics - the highest number since records began - highlight, yet again, the urgent need to seriously address the drug related deaths crisis.

"All drug related deaths are preventable, and our thoughts are with anyone who has lost someone."

Doctor calls for 'attitudinal and perceptional change' on addiction treatments

She said synthetic opioids - which are lab-produced and are hundreds of times stronger than heroin - are "increasingly being detected in the drug supply which is particularly concerning and putting many more people at risk of accidental overdose".

ONS data showed there were 52 deaths registered involving nitazenes - synthetic opiods - in 2023, up from 38 the previous year.

She called for better availability of services where drugs can be checked for purity and contaminants and greater provision of the opioid overdose reversal drug, Naloxone.

She added: "The increased deaths from cocaine use (nearly ten times higher than in 2011) is alarming and its vital that services provide advice and support for individuals."

The ONS said that due to delays in registering deaths, more than half of the deaths reported in their latest data for 2023 happened in previous years.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Live
Ambulances race to the scene in Swanage

Live: 'Three dead' at Swanage care home after ‘suspected carbon monoxide leak’

Richard Hall outside the High Court

Manchester Arena attack survivors win harassment case against conspiracy theorist Richard Hall

'Three dead' following suspected carbon monoxide leak at Dorset care home with staff seen 'hugging and crying'

Three dead following suspected carbon monoxide leak at Dorset care home as staff seen 'hugging and crying'

The armed officer who shot Chris Kaba could still be fired

Police officer cleared of Chris Kaba's murder 'still faces the sack' as watchdog considers misconduct proceedings

Skoda driver involved in crash that killed family of four after driving 'the wrong way down the M6' named by police

Driver, 40, killed in horror crash after 'driving the wrong way down M6' claiming lives of four others named by police

James Blunt has reignited his 18-year feud with Noel Gallagher

James Blunt reignites 18-year feud with 'two-faced' Noel Gallagher as he calls out stars that have been 'mean' to him

Doctor viewing patient's brain scan on digital tablet in laboratory

Groundbreaking Alzheimer's drug rejected for NHS use 'as it doesn't demonstrate value for money'

Migrants Continue Arrive At Kent Shores From France (file)

Three dead after packed migrant boat sinks in Channel

London, UK. 20th Oct, 2024. Wes Streeting, Health Secretary of the United Kingdom, Labour Party MP for Ilford North, is seen at the BBC for the Sunday morning media round. Credit: Imageplotter/Alamy Live News

Wes Streeting 'will vote against assisted dying Bill' because NHS in too dire state for Brits to make 'informed choice'

Russians facing criminal charges have been told they can opt to fight in Ukraine instead

Russians facing criminal charges offered choice: 'Go to war or go to court'

Exclusive
Protest sign reading Danger water pollution, this water is polluted with raw sewage. The responsible party is Thames Water. River Wey, Guildford, UK

Government warns demand for water could outstrip supply as they launch review into 'broken' sector

World’s first norovirus vaccine set to be trialled by NHS to combat winter vomiting bug

World’s first norovirus vaccine set to be trialled by NHS to combat winter vomiting bug

King Charles III And Queen Camilla Visit Australia And Samoa - Day Five

King Charles arrives in Samoa ahead of Commonwealth summit

South Korea poised to send intelligence officers to Ukraine to spy on North Korean troops fighting for Russia

South Korea poised to send intelligence officers to Ukraine to spy on North Korean troops fighting for Russia

Tenerife anti-tourism protesters left a family feeling 'trapped' in their hotel

Tenerife anti-tourist protesters 'trap British family in hotel', leaving them 'scared to go out'

Mark Rowley wants more protection for firearms officers after an armed policeman was acquitted of the murder of Chris Kaba

Give armed police more legal protection, says Met chief, as officer cleared of Chris Kaba murder forced into hiding

Latest News

See more Latest News

Starmer has insisted his relationship with Trump is not damaged by claims Labour is interfering with the US election

Starmer insists relationship with Trump not damaged by claims Labour are interfering in US election
Donanemab is set to be blocked for NHS use

'Best ever' Alzheimer's drug 'set to be blocked for NHS use' due to cost pressures

Scurvy is 're-emerging'

Scurvy 're-emerging' as poor diets and cost of living pressures mean people get less Vitamin C
Crew members aboard a P-3C Orion anti-submarine and maritime surveillance plane of the German Navy

Germany spy planes to hunt Russian submarines from RAF base in Scotland

Chris Kaba

Met Police marksman cleared of murdering Chris Kaba forced into hiding after gangsters put £10k bounty on his head
Mcdonalds Double Quarter Pounder

McDonald's quarter pounder linked to E. coli outbreak in US which has killed one and sickened nearly 50
The UK-Germany Trinity House Agreement is a sign of the Government's attempts to forge close relations with European allies, particularly on defence and security

German spy planes to hunt Russian subs off Scotland, as minister hails deal to develop ‘weapons of the future'
Anita Rose, 57, was found unconscious with serious head injuries in July in in Brantham, Suffolk

Man, 55, charged with murder of mum-of-six Anita Rose who was killed on dog walk

Trump has made a complaint to the

Trump campaign files complaint against 'far left' Labour Party's 'blatant foreign interference' in US election
Nurse Found Guilty Of Murdering Seven Babies At Countess Of Chester Hospital

Killer nurse Lucy Letby could have accessed patient notes and baby death reports after she was taken off neonatal unit

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Tina Brown slammed Meghan’s media strategy saying “all of her ideas are total crap”

'All her ideas are total crap': Ex-Vanity Fair editor slams Meghan Markle in scathing rant

A statue of Queen Victoria in Sydney has been vandalised.

Queen Victoria statue vandalised with red paint in Australia amid Charles visit

Protester Wayne Wharton was arrested

Aboriginal Australian protester arrested in Sydney during Charles and Camilla's tour after shouting 'he's not my King'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News