Idris Elba will move to Africa 'within the next decade' and build 'Zollywood' in boost to continent's film industry

By Danielle de Wolfe

Idris Elba has said he will move to Africa in the next "10 years" in a bid to support the continent's growing film industry.

The British actor, famed for his roles in Luther and The Wire, has revealed his plans to relocate within the next decade in a bid to boost the continent's film industry.

The 52-year-old star plans to build a film studio on the Tanzanian islands of Zanzibar, with a further studio located in the Ghanaian capital, Accra.

The London-born actor has a strong attachment to the continent, with his mother hailing from Ghana and his father from Sierra Leone.

Elba's relocation plans to "bolster the film industry" follow his recent role as former South African president Nelson Mandella.

"I would certainly consider settling down here; not even consider, it’s going to happen," he said

"I think [I’ll move] in the next five, 10 years, God willing. I’m here to bolster the film industry - that is a 10-year process - I won’t be able to do that from overseas. I need to be in-country, on the continent," he told the BBC.

"I’m going to live in Accra, I’m going to live in Freetown [Sierra Leone’s capital], I’m going to live in Zanzibar.

Adding: "I’m going to try and go where they’re telling stories - that’s really important."

The star has previously spoken of his big screen aspirations, with his aim of promoting more positive depictions of Africa on the world stage.

“A lot of media is centred around (negative depictions of Africa)," he mentioned during a recent interview.

"But the median age in Africa is 19; these young people are optimistic and deserve the chance to tell their own stories.”

It follows a recent UNESCO report showing that Africa’s film and audiovisual industry could create an estimated 20 million job.

It could also reportedly add around $20 billion to the continent’s GDP by 2030.