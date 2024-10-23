'Pretty terrifying day': Wes Streeting sends 'heart out' to affected as three dead at Dorset care home

By Katy Ronkin

Wes Streeting has told LBC that his "heart goes out" to those affected after three people died from a suspected gas leak at a Dorset care home.

The Health Secretary was asked to speak about the "awful case" while taking listener calls with Shelagh Fogarty on LBC.

Three people have died and four others were taken to hospital on Wednesday following the suspected leak at a Dorset care home.

Police confirmed the deaths after emergency services responded to a major incident at the Gainsborough Care Home on Ulwell Road, Swanage, shortly after 5:20am.

Speaking with LBC during the ongoing incident, Streeting said: "As soon as they can, the police, fire and rescue services, the ambulance service will make further statements about those who've been affected and the circumstances.

"This is an absolutely awful case, and I want to firstly thank the first responders and also my heart goes out to those people who are not just directly affected but their families as well, who are probably having a pretty terrifying day, to put it mildly.

"But as soon as we're able to tell you more we will."

Swanage care home - emergency response with residents moved to the All Saints Church.

Dorset Police have said the reason for the deaths is still "unconfirmed".

It follows initial reports from local Conservative councillor Gary Suttle, who confirmed the deaths to LBC on Wednesday morning.

He added that there is a "suspicion" that "this could be attributable to carbon monoxide but it has not been proven".

Multiple ambulances, fire engines and police response vehicles are currently in attendance, with responders and care home residents believed to be gathering in the nearby All Saints Church in the town.

Reverend Jo Levasier, the Team Vicar for All Saint's Church, confirmed that the carers and some residents from Gainsborough Care Home have been evacuated to the church.

Emergency service response as all care home residents moved to the All Saints Church.

A spokesperson for Gainsborough Care Home said in a statement: "An incident involving the care home took place this morning, and we have been closely working with the lead agencies to manage the welfare of all concerned.

"The wellbeing of residents is always our overriding priority, and part of the local business continuity plan was to transfer residents in a managed way to a local village hall and church, where they remain safe and well.

"We appreciate that this is a stressful and worrying time for those involved, and have allocated extra staffing resources to provide support locally.

"We are contacting and updating residents’ families.

"We will continue to work with the lead local authority services to return residents into their home at the earliest opportunity, and will provide further updates in due course.