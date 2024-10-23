'Pretty terrifying day': Wes Streeting sends 'heart out' to affected as three dead at Dorset care home

23 October 2024, 15:07

Wes Streeting reacts to three dead following 'suspected carbon monoxide leak' at Dorset care home

By Katy Ronkin

Wes Streeting has told LBC that his "heart goes out" to those affected after three people died from a suspected gas leak at a Dorset care home.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Health Secretary was asked to speak about the "awful case" while taking listener calls with Shelagh Fogarty on LBC.

Three people have died and four others were taken to hospital on Wednesday following the suspected leak at a Dorset care home.

Police confirmed the deaths after emergency services responded to a major incident at the Gainsborough Care Home on Ulwell Road, Swanage, shortly after 5:20am.

Speaking with LBC during the ongoing incident, Streeting said: "As soon as they can, the police, fire and rescue services, the ambulance service will make further statements about those who've been affected and the circumstances.

"This is an absolutely awful case, and I want to firstly thank the first responders and also my heart goes out to those people who are not just directly affected but their families as well, who are probably having a pretty terrifying day, to put it mildly.

"But as soon as we're able to tell you more we will."

Read more: Three dead following 'suspected carbon monoxide leak' at Dorset care home as staff seen 'hugging and crying'

Read more: Live: Three dead and four in hospital after ‘suspected carbon monoxide leak’ at Swanage care home

Swanage care home - emergency response with residents moved to the All Saints Church.

Dorset Police have said the reason for the deaths is still "unconfirmed".

It follows initial reports from local Conservative councillor Gary Suttle, who confirmed the deaths to LBC on Wednesday morning.

He added that there is a "suspicion" that "this could be attributable to carbon monoxide but it has not been proven".

Multiple ambulances, fire engines and police response vehicles are currently in attendance, with responders and care home residents believed to be gathering in the nearby All Saints Church in the town.

Reverend Jo Levasier, the Team Vicar for All Saint's Church, confirmed that the carers and some residents from Gainsborough Care Home have been evacuated to the church.

Emergency service response as all care home residents moved to the All Saints Church.

A spokesperson for Gainsborough Care Home said in a statement: "An incident involving the care home took place this morning, and we have been closely working with the lead agencies to manage the welfare of all concerned.

"The wellbeing of residents is always our overriding priority, and part of the local business continuity plan was to transfer residents in a managed way to a local village hall and church, where they remain safe and well.

"We appreciate that this is a stressful and worrying time for those involved, and have allocated extra staffing resources to provide support locally.

"We are contacting and updating residents’ families.

"We will continue to work with the lead local authority services to return residents into their home at the earliest opportunity, and will provide further updates in due course.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

CCTV images of Daniel Khalife shown in court

CCTV footage shows ex-soldier Daniel Khalife change clothes in McDonald's after 'prison escape'

Breaking
Liam and Kate planned to marry within the year.

Liam Payne's girlfriend reveals they planned to get married next year in heartbreaking tribute

Emma Atkinson fell to her death from Shakespeare Towers in Leeds

'Miracle' baby fights for life after mother fell 90ft to her death from tower block window

The UK-Germany Trinity House Agreement is a sign of the Government's attempts to forge close relations with European allies, particularly on defence and security.

UK and Germany defence pact a positive step - but how much substantial change will it actually bring?

Police and emergency services near the scene of the attack in Ankara, Turkey

Several people dead and injured after terror attack at Ankara aviation firm

Brianna Ghey

Mother of murdered teen Brianna Ghey ‘knew something like this was going to happen’ before daughter's death

Flights have been suspended at Birmingham Airport

Birmingham Airport passengers face travel chaos as flights suspended due to 'suspicious vehicle'

France is ramping up border controls with its European neighbours

Tourists face further delays as France ramps up border controls amid concerns over terrorism and migrant crisis

Idris Elba will move to Africa 'within the next decade' to create 'Zollywood' in boost to film industry

Idris Elba will move to Africa 'within the next decade' and build 'Zollywood' in boost to continent's film industry

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper announced that the assumption of anonymity would stay in place for armed police until they have been convicted

Armed police officers to remain anonymous unless found guilty - after Chris Kaba gun cop ‘had bounty put on his head’

Gisele Pelicot (C) speaks to the press as she leaves the court at the Avignon courthouse after attending the trial of her former partner Dominique Pelicot

'I'm completely destroyed': Gisele Pelicot takes the stand for first time in France mass rape trial

Cocaine deaths rose by 30% in 2023

Cocaine deaths up 30% in a year and ten times higher than 2011, as fatalities from all drugs also soar

Live
Councillor Gary Suttle called the Gainsborough Care Home incident a "tragic event".

Live: Three dead and four in hospital after ‘suspected carbon monoxide leak’ at Swanage care home

Richard Hall outside the High Court

Manchester Arena attack survivors win harassment case against conspiracy theorist Richard Hall

Three dead following 'suspected carbon monoxide leak' at Dorset care home as staff seen 'hugging and crying'

Three dead following 'suspected carbon monoxide leak' at Dorset care home as staff seen 'hugging and crying'

The armed officer who shot Chris Kaba could still be fired

Police officer cleared of Chris Kaba's murder 'still faces the sack' as watchdog considers misconduct proceedings

Latest News

See more Latest News

Skoda driver involved in crash that killed family of four after driving 'the wrong way down the M6' named by police

Driver, 40, killed in horror crash after 'driving the wrong way down M6' claiming lives of four others named by police
James Blunt has reignited his 18-year feud with Noel Gallagher

James Blunt reignites 18-year feud with 'two-faced' Noel Gallagher as he calls out stars that have been 'mean' to him
Doctor viewing patient's brain scan on digital tablet in laboratory

Groundbreaking Alzheimer's drug rejected for NHS use 'as it doesn't demonstrate value for money'
Migrants Continue Arrive At Kent Shores From France (file)

Three dead after packed migrant boat sinks in Channel

London, UK. 20th Oct, 2024. Wes Streeting, Health Secretary of the United Kingdom, Labour Party MP for Ilford North, is seen at the BBC for the Sunday morning media round. Credit: Imageplotter/Alamy Live News

Wes Streeting 'will vote against assisted dying Bill' because NHS in too dire state for Brits to make 'informed choice'
Russians facing criminal charges have been told they can opt to fight in Ukraine instead

Russians facing criminal charges offered choice: 'Go to war or go to court'

Protest sign reading Danger water pollution, this water is polluted with raw sewage. The responsible party is Thames Water. River Wey, Guildford, UK

Government warns demand for water could outstrip supply as they launch review into 'broken' sector
World’s first norovirus vaccine set to be trialled by NHS to combat winter vomiting bug

World’s first norovirus vaccine set to be trialled by NHS to combat winter vomiting bug

King Charles III And Queen Camilla Visit Australia And Samoa - Day Five

King Charles arrives in Samoa ahead of Commonwealth summit

South Korea poised to send intelligence officers to Ukraine to spy on North Korean troops fighting for Russia

South Korea poised to send intelligence officers to Ukraine to spy on North Korean troops fighting for Russia

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Tina Brown slammed Meghan’s media strategy saying “all of her ideas are total crap”

'All her ideas are total crap': Ex-Vanity Fair editor slams Meghan Markle in scathing rant

A statue of Queen Victoria in Sydney has been vandalised.

Queen Victoria statue vandalised with red paint in Australia amid Charles visit

Protester Wayne Wharton was arrested

Aboriginal Australian protester arrested in Sydney during Charles and Camilla's tour after shouting 'he's not my King'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News