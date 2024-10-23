Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Live: 'Three dead' at Swanage care home after ‘suspected carbon monoxide leak’
23 October 2024, 12:12 | Updated: 23 October 2024, 12:17
Three people are believed to have died after emergency services rushed to a 'major incident' at a care home in Dorset.
LBC has been told that the incident is being dealt with as a suspected carbon monoxide leak, according to local Tory councillor Gary Suttle.
He said that other residents of the care home have ben evacuated to nearby All Saints Church.
A South Western Ambulance Service spokesperson said they were called at 5.20am on Wednesday to an incident in Swanage, sending a hazard response team, 10 double-crewed ambulances and "a significant number of additional resources".
"Two patients were conveyed by land ambulance to Poole Hospital", they added.
A Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service spokesman also said they were called to the scene to assist ambulance crews in Ulwell Road at 7.47am. Group manager Neil Tidball said: "We currently have four fire crews on scene from Swanage, Wareham, Westbourne, Poole, a support vehicle from Dorchester along with two crews from Winchester (Hampshire and IOW FRS).
Gainsborough care home incident- what we know so far
Three people are thought to have died following a suspected carbon monoxide leak at a Dorset care home.
Here's what we know so far:
- Emergency services responded to a major incident at the Gainsborough Care Home in Dorset shortly after 7am.
- Local Conservative councillor, Gary Suttle, confirmed to LBC that three people died in the incident.
- Multiple ambulances, fire engines and police are currently in attendance
- Fire engines, police cars and hazardous response units have been drafted in from neighbouring districts.
- Staff at the care home were seen hugging each other and crying according to locals outside the address.
Three dead in "unexplained" circumstances, police say
Three people have died at Gainsborough Care Home under "unexplained" circumstances, Dorset Police has confirmed.
Police also said the families of the deceased have been informed, and the coroner has been notified.
Four other people have been taken to hospital as a precaution and other residents of the address have been evacuated to a safe location.
The police say there is nothing to indicate any wider risk to the public.
Carers and some residents evacuated to All Saint's Church
Reverend Jo Levasier, the Team Vicar for All Saint's Church, confirmed that the carers and some residents from Gainsborough Care Home have been evacuated to nearby All Saint's Church.
Southern Gas: 'Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic incident"
Katie Lobban, a spokesperson for Southern Gas Network said: "We were called to Gainsborough Care Home in Swanage earlier today in our capacity as the national gas emergency service for the south of England.
"Our engineers are waiting for access to the building to complete safety checks
"Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by this tragic incident."
Neighbour describes care home evacuation
People living on Ulwell Road in Swanage, Dorset, saw Gainsborough Care Home residents being evacuated amid a heavy emergency services presence outside the home.
One man, who did not want to give his name, told the PA news agency: "They evacuated the care home, Gainsborough Care Home.
"They have taken all the patients out but the emergency services are still on the scene."
He said he saw some residents being evacuated in wheelchairs.
He believed emergency services arrived around 7am on Wednesday, and he started to see people being moved out at around 8.30am.
He estimated there were two fire engines, three to four police cars and around eight or nine ambulances at the scene, where the road remains closed.
More details from local councillor
Local Councillor Gary Suttle has told LBC three people have died, so far with two taken to hospital.
Other residents of the care home have ben evacuated to All Saints Church.
Emergency services remain on scene and he sends his condolences to all involved.
The care home at the centre of the incident
The Gainsborough care home, run by Agincare, is at the centre of the emergency response.
The retirement home is a 48-bedroom facility split over two floors, according to Agincare's website.
3 feared dead at care home, says local councillor
Local councillor Gary Suttle has told LBC that three people are dead after an incident at a Swanage care home,
Authorities are treating the incident as carbon monoxide poisoning, LBC understands.