Live: 'Three dead' at Swanage care home after ‘suspected carbon monoxide leak’

Ambulances race to the scene in Swanage. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

Three people are believed to have died after emergency services rushed to a 'major incident' at a care home in Dorset.

LBC has been told that the incident is being dealt with as a suspected carbon monoxide leak, according to local Tory councillor Gary Suttle.

He said that other residents of the care home have ben evacuated to nearby All Saints Church.

A South Western Ambulance Service spokesperson said they were called at 5.20am on Wednesday to an incident in Swanage, sending a hazard response team, 10 double-crewed ambulances and "a significant number of additional resources".

"Two patients were conveyed by land ambulance to Poole Hospital", they added.

A Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service spokesman also said they were called to the scene to assist ambulance crews in Ulwell Road at 7.47am. Group manager Neil Tidball said: "We currently have four fire crews on scene from Swanage, Wareham, Westbourne, Poole, a support vehicle from Dorchester along with two crews from Winchester (Hampshire and IOW FRS).