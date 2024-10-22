'All her ideas are total crap': Ex-Vanity Fair editor slams Meghan Markle in scathing rant

22 October 2024, 19:52

Tina Brown slammed Meghan’s media strategy saying “all of her ideas are total crap”
Tina Brown slammed Meghan’s media strategy saying “all of her ideas are total crap”. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Former Vanity Fair editor-in-chief Tina Brown has said Meghan Markle has the “'worst judgement” as she claimed the Duchess of Sussex is “flawless about getting it all wrong”.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Appearing on The Ankler podcast with Janice Min, Ms Brown slammed Meghan’s media strategy saying “all of her ideas are total crap”.

The former editor of The New Yorker said the Duke of Sussex was led astray when he met Meghan, 43, and “blindly followed her like a child”.

Ms Brown said the Duke of Sussex became a “lamb to the slaughter” when he met Meghan
Ms Brown said the Duke of Sussex became a “lamb to the slaughter” when he met Meghan. Picture: Alamy

Ms Brown said: “The trouble with Meghan is that she has the worst judgement of anyone in the entire world. She’s flawless about getting it all wrong. She really is.”

“Her issue is that she doesn’t listen,” Ms Brown added. “She has all these people, asks them their opinion, and then doesn’t follow it. She does what she wants to do. And all of her ideas are total crap, unfortunately.”

Read more: Harry and Meghan 'buy holiday home in Europe' after being forced to give up Frogmore Cottage in UK

Read more: Meghan Markle's ex-bodyguard reveals what 'big hearted' Duchess is really like

She told The Ankler podcast: “The thing about Harry is he’s very good at being Prince Harry.

“And that’s the tragedy of all of this; he is the most talented member of the royal family, without doubt, in terms of being a prince, which is all he does know how to do. He’s really sort of flawless at it.”

Ms Brown said when Harry, 40, met Meghan, in 2016, he became a “lamb to the slaughter”.

She added: “He was terribly impressed by Meghan. He thought that she knew all.

“She persuaded him that she was the savvy Hollywood wheeler-dealer who could come in and make them stars and all the rest of it. And he just sort of blindly followed her like a child, really.”

The journalist has previously described Harry and Meghan’s decision to step back from the royal family as a 'disaster'
The journalist has previously described Harry and Meghan’s decision to step back from the royal family as a 'disaster'. Picture: Alamy

The journalist has previously described Harry and Meghan’s decision to step back from the royal family as a “disaster” and accused the couple of being “addicted to drama”.

In 2022, the author said the couple made “bad choices” and could have left the royal family on far better terms if they weren't as “hotheaded” when they made the decision to step back from their roles as working royals.

Brown posted her first Substack last week, which featured a scathing rant about Donald Trump and his run for president, describing her “mounting panic” as the election date draws closer.

Brown published ‘The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, the Truth and the Turmoil’ in 2022, 15 years after releasing the biographical work ‘The Diana Chronicles’.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The new “safe sex for seagulls” initiative looks to curb the seagull population in Blackpole

Seagull food could be laced with contraceptives to control population following attacks

Pictured: Seven-year-old boy who died in Newcastle house explosion named as Archie York

Parents pay tribute to seven-year-old boy who died in Newcastle house explosion

A nine-year-old girl was kidnapped from outside Harrods in London

Parents describe ‘panic’ before learning daughter, 9, was 'kidnapped' outside Harrods, court hears

Jaane Puhakka, 29, Finland's first openly gay ice hockey player, was allegedly shot by his 66-year-old partner

The Traitors Finland postpones series finale after contestant allegedly murdered by partner

A body has been found in the search for missing mother Victoria Taylor

Body found in search for missing mother Victoria Taylor 'close to where her belongings were discovered'

Tributes have been paid to a “well-loved” young footballer who died three days after being stabbed

Club pay tribute to 'well-loved' footballer, 20, following fatal stabbing in central London

Police raid German takeaway after 'best-selling' special found to be pizza with a side of cocaine

Police raid German takeaway after 'best-selling' special found to be pizza with a side of cocaine

Marius Gustavson

Six men jailed for role in 'gruesome' castration and 'human butchery' ring can appeal their sentences, court rules

Daniel Khalife, 23, from Kingston, south-west London, is accused of perpetrating a bomb hoax at his barracks

Ex-British soldier Daniel Khalife left 'dodgy' device at barracks in bomb hoax plot, court hears

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood has argued that punishment outside of prison can be more restrictive than prison.

Time criminals spend under house arrest will rise to 12 months, Justice Secretary says

A statue of Queen Victoria in Sydney has been vandalised.

Queen Victoria statue vandalised with red paint in Australia amid Charles visit

Former boss of fashion giant Abercrombie & Fitch Mike Jeffries has been arrested

Ex-Abercrombie CEO Mike Jeffries arrested on sex trafficking charges

Meta is set to introduce facial recognition technology to crack down on celebrity advert scams

Facebook and Instagram launch technology to crack down on celebrity scam adverts

HM Wandsworth Prison is facing national scrutiny.

'They are caged like animals': HM Wandsworth staff reveals the shocking state of British prisons

Tesla used this AI-Generated image at their We, Robot event

Blade Runner 2049 creators sue Elon Musk over AI-generated Robotaxi images

Police have launched an urgent hunt after a woman and her four young children were reportedly forced into a van

Police launch hunt after woman and four young children 'forced into van'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Inmate Daniel Dowling-Brooks said "big up Keir Starmer" as he was freed

'Big up Sir Keir Starmer' says inmate freed early under Labour's early release scheme - as he's collected in a Bentley
The woman posted 'Too bad about the phone tho' after she was rescued

Woman stuck upside down between two boulders while trying to retrieve her phone

The moment a gunman thought to be Kaba opens fire in a crowded nightclub

Moment Chris Kaba 'shoots rival in crowded nightclub' just days before gangster was shot dead by police
Elon Musk Holds Town Hall With Pennslyvania Voters

Ads funded by Elon Musk tell voters Kamala Harris is both pro-Israel — and anti-Israel

Chris Kaba.

'You've been trained by Hollywood': Met's 'most controversial marksman' dismisses call for police to 'shoot lower'
Giovanni Pernice is returning to British screens

Axed Strictly star Giovanni Pernice 'wouldn't change' his teaching style after Amanda Abbington allegations
Chris Kaba was 'core member' of one of London's most dangerous gangs who 'gunned down' rival days before death

Chris Kaba was 'core member' of one of London's most dangerous gangs who 'gunned down' rival days before death
Harvey Weinstein has been diagnosed with cancer

Harvey Weinstein 'diagnosed with rare bone marrow and blood cancer'

Heartbreaking M6 crash update as lone survivor, 7, remains in coma with dad 'by his side day and night'

Heartbreaking M6 crash update as lone survivor, 7, remains in coma with dad 'by his side day and night'
Suella Braverman has said a Met marksman should "never" have been charged with the murder of Chris Kaba

'Courageous' Met marksman 'should never have been charged' with murder of Chris Kaba, Suella Braverman says

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Protester Wayne Wharton was arrested

Aboriginal Australian protester arrested in Sydney during Charles and Camilla's tour after shouting 'he's not my King'
King Charles was heckled by a senator as he gave a speech in Australia

Australian senator who heckled Charles and said ‘you are not my king’ shares cartoon of beheaded monarch
King Charles was heckled by a senator as he gave a speech in Australia

'You are not our king': Charles heckled by furious senator in Australia who tells him 'you destroyed our land'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News