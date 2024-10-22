'All her ideas are total crap': Ex-Vanity Fair editor slams Meghan Markle in scathing rant

Tina Brown slammed Meghan’s media strategy saying “all of her ideas are total crap”. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Former Vanity Fair editor-in-chief Tina Brown has said Meghan Markle has the “'worst judgement” as she claimed the Duchess of Sussex is “flawless about getting it all wrong”.

Appearing on The Ankler podcast with Janice Min, Ms Brown slammed Meghan’s media strategy saying “all of her ideas are total crap”.

The former editor of The New Yorker said the Duke of Sussex was led astray when he met Meghan, 43, and “blindly followed her like a child”.

Ms Brown said the Duke of Sussex became a “lamb to the slaughter” when he met Meghan. Picture: Alamy

Ms Brown said: “The trouble with Meghan is that she has the worst judgement of anyone in the entire world. She’s flawless about getting it all wrong. She really is.”

“Her issue is that she doesn’t listen,” Ms Brown added. “She has all these people, asks them their opinion, and then doesn’t follow it. She does what she wants to do. And all of her ideas are total crap, unfortunately.”

She told The Ankler podcast: “The thing about Harry is he’s very good at being Prince Harry.

“And that’s the tragedy of all of this; he is the most talented member of the royal family, without doubt, in terms of being a prince, which is all he does know how to do. He’s really sort of flawless at it.”

Ms Brown said when Harry, 40, met Meghan, in 2016, he became a “lamb to the slaughter”.

She added: “He was terribly impressed by Meghan. He thought that she knew all.

“She persuaded him that she was the savvy Hollywood wheeler-dealer who could come in and make them stars and all the rest of it. And he just sort of blindly followed her like a child, really.”

The journalist has previously described Harry and Meghan’s decision to step back from the royal family as a 'disaster'. Picture: Alamy

The journalist has previously described Harry and Meghan’s decision to step back from the royal family as a “disaster” and accused the couple of being “addicted to drama”.

In 2022, the author said the couple made “bad choices” and could have left the royal family on far better terms if they weren't as “hotheaded” when they made the decision to step back from their roles as working royals.

Brown posted her first Substack last week, which featured a scathing rant about Donald Trump and his run for president, describing her “mounting panic” as the election date draws closer.

Brown published ‘The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, the Truth and the Turmoil’ in 2022, 15 years after releasing the biographical work ‘The Diana Chronicles’.