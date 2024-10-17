Harry and Meghan 'buy holiday home in Europe' after being forced to give up Frogmore Cottage in UK

Harry and Meghan are returning to Europe. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Harry and Meghan are said to have bought a holiday home in Europe after King Charles asked them to give up Frogmore Cottage in the UK.

Harry and Meghan have bought a holiday home in Portugal, it is understood.

It comes after the King requested the pair leave Frogmore Cottage - their home in the UK - following the release of Harry's bombshell memoir, Spare.

After stepping down from royal duties in 2020, Harry and Meghan moved to Montecito, California, where they still live with their children, Archie and Lilibet.

Their new property in Europe comes in a bid to retain a foothold on this side of the Atlantic, according to the Mail.

They are not the only royals to own a property in Portugal, with Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, also owning a home in the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club.

The couple split their time between Portugal and London as Mr Brooksbank works in marketing and sales for CostaTerra.

Frogmore Cottage remains empty more than a year after Harry and Meghan were kicked out. Picture: Getty

Purchasing the property in Portugal may have allowed Harry and Meghan to get a 'Golden Visa', which would give them visa-free access to the EU's Schengen area.

Meghan began her application to become a British citizen when she got engaged to Harry in 2017.

However, she abandoned the process after they moved to the US.

The Sussexes confirmed in March last year that they were leaving Frogmore Cottage.

A spokesperson said: "We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage."

Frogmore Cottage was given to Harry and Meghan by the late Queen Elizabeth in 2018, shortly after they got married.