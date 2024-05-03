Welcome back! King Charles embraced by niece Zara on surprise visit days after his return to public duty

By StephenRigley

Zara Tindall gave her Uncle Charles a warm embrace as the King made a surprise appearance at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Zara smiled as she saw Charles at the event - which was the late Queen's favourite - which was the King's third engagement in four days.

Charles also looked delighted and smiled happily as he spoke to officials while trying to shelter under umbrellas in a bid to dodge the heavy rain.

His visit comes just three days after Charles visited hospital patients in London upon his return to public-facing royal duties.

King Charles during a visit to the endurance phase of the Royal Windsor Horse Show. Picture: Alamy

King Charles hugs his niece, Zara Tindall, at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. Picture: Alamy

The Royal Windsor Horse Show has remained close to the hearts of the Royal Family. Prince Philip regularly competed in the carriage driving categories until his retirement in 2003.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's daughter Lady Louise Windsor also competed at the event. Edward and Sophie attended the show yesterday.

The King's surprise visit to the show comes just days after he spoke of his "shock" at being diagnosed with cancer as he met fellow patients on his return to public-facing duties at the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in central London.

In another engagement on Wednesday, Charles viewed his Coronation Roll at Buckingham Palace.

Charles's diary of forthcoming events will not be a full summer programme, and attendance will be announced nearer the time and "subject to doctors' advice", with "adaptations made where necessary to minimise risk" to the King's recovery.