Man nailed to fence and two vans set on fire in 'sinister' attack in Bushmills

The Police Service of Northern Ireland were called to the incident shortly after midnight. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

A man has been taken to hospital after he was nailed to a fence in a car park in County Antrim, Northern Ireland.

The man, who is in his 20s, was discovered in the Bushmills area with a nail through each hand in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) were made aware of the incident shortly after midnight.

The man was left with potentially life-changing but not life-threatening injuries, according to the police.

Two vans were set on fire in the car park near Dundarave Park with one belonging to the victim.

Detective Inspector Lyttle said: "This was a sinister attack which has left this man with potentially life-changing injuries.

"Everyone has the right to live their life free from the threat of violence and this brutal attack by people who violate the human rights of others must be universally condemned.

"We live in a democratic society where there is no justification for this."Those responsible brutalise their own communities and control others through intimidation and violence."

Graffiti on the wall of a nearby public toilet was linked to the attack.

Crews from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) also attended the scene with extensive damage caused to both vehicles set on fire.

The incident took place in a residential area, where there are a number of holiday homes.

The PSNI is appealing for any witnesses or those who may have dashcam footage to contact them.