Peter Kay moved to tears by standing ovation as he opens first tour in 12 years

3 December 2022, 10:47

It was an emotional start for Kay
It was an emotional start for Kay. Picture: Twitter/Ryan Cunningham & @thestaveros

By Emma Soteriou

Peter Kay was moved to tears by a standing ovation on Friday night as he opened first live tour in 12 years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The comedian received a rapturous applause which lasted several minutes, with audiences chanting his name, as he took to the stage.

He appeared overwhelmed by the reaction, pausing to lean against a stool on stage before standing up and dabbing his eyes.

"Oh Jesus look at me, I mean what's that all about... how am I supposed to do bloody comedy now?" he asked audiences, prompting the first laughs of the evening.

He added: "Lovely Manchester you made me cry... where did it come from, all that emotion?"

The live tour marks Kay's return to stand-up comedy after being largely absent from the public eye for the last four years.

Friday's show at the Manchester AO Arena is the first in a mammoth arena tour spanning from December to August 2023.

Peter Kay made his long-awaited return to the comedy circuit last night
Peter Kay made his long-awaited return to the comedy circuit last night. Picture: Twitter/@thestaveros
The comedian received a rapturous standing ovation
The comedian received a rapturous standing ovation. Picture: Twitter/Ryan Cunningham

Kay is due to visit locations including Birmingham, Liverpool, Sheffield, Belfast, Newcastle, Glasgow and Dublin, with the run ending on August 11 2023 at the Sheffield Utilita Arena.

Following the announcement, Kay's official website appeared to crash briefly under increased online traffic.

The live tour is the comedian's first since 2010, when he scored the Guinness World Record for the biggest selling run of all time, playing to more than 1.2 million people.

The tour will run through until 2024
The tour will run through until 2024. Picture: Twitter/@thestaveros

Kay returned to the stage in August 2021 for two special charity events to raise money for Laura Nuttall, a then 20-year-old with an aggressive type of brain cancer called glioblastoma multiforme.

There was also a brief return in January 2021 when he appeared on radio to talk about his love of music, mixtapes and the musical Mamma Mia.

He also made a surprise appearance at a charity screening of his series Car Share in 2018.

Kay cancelled his last tour in December 2017, citing "unforeseen family circumstances".

Over the last few years, Kay has delighted fans with his hit Bafta-winning TV series Car Share and stand-up routines.

