Saturdays singer Mollie King 'heartbroken' after dad dies from brain tumour days after she gave birth

Mollie shared the sad news that her father had died in an update to fans on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

By Asher McShane

Mollie King has described how she is “heartbroken” after her father Stephen died from a brain tumour.

The Saturdays singer shared the tragic news about her father, just days after she gave birth to a baby daughter.

She revealed the devastating news in a series of Instagram posts, writing: “Heartbroken beyond words. In August, my family’s world was shattered when my Dad was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

"Last week, we had to face the day we hoped would never come and say goodbye. Dad, we love you with all our hearts and we will miss you every single day.

"You have been our hero and it’s impossible to think of our lives without you."

But she said her father managed to “hold on” so that he could meet her baby daughter Annabella, who was born last week.

“You have always been there for us with every step we’ve taken and you even held on a few extra days to meet baby Annabella. You gave us your everything. You will be in our hearts and our memories every single day,” she said.

Mollie's former The Saturdays bandmate Frankie Bridge wrote: “Love you XXX”

On November 24th, she wrote on Instagram: "Welcome to the world Annabella Broad.

"We have never been so in love."