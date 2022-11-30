Three days of London bus strikes involving thousands of drivers called off after last ditch pay offer

By Will Taylor

Three days of London bus strikes due to begin on Thursday have been called off after an improved pay offer was made.

The action, which would have involved more than 2,000 drivers at Metroline, will no longer go ahead after last-ditch talks.

However, separate action by Abellio drivers is still due to take place.

Laura Johnson, regional officer at the union Unite, said: "Following last minute talks at Acas, the strikes scheduled for tomorrow have been suspended to allow our members to be balloted on the new offer."

However, Unite has also announced previously that its members who work at Abellio in south and west London would take action in the run up to Christmas.

Dates still to come included December 1, 2, 3, 9, and 15. They are striking over a pay dispute.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said previously: "Abellio is a vastly wealthy multinational company that could and should be paying its workers a fair pay increase. With workers struggling to cope with rampant inflation, Abellio's failure to even enter into meaningful pay talks is coldhearted and callous.

"Unite is now entirely focused on defending and enhancing the jobs, pay and conditions of its members and the bus drivers at Abellio will be receiving the union’s complete support."

Regional officer Guy Langston previously said: "The strike action will cause widespread disruption across the London bus network, most notably in South and West London, but this dispute is entirely of Abellio's own making. It has had every opportunity to enter into meaningful pay negotiations, but it has chosen not to do so."

"The delay in offering a pay increase is causing extreme distress to the workers who are increasingly struggling to make ends meet and pay even for the basics."

Use TfL's journey planner to see if your route is affected.

