When is the next London tube strike?

The London Underground has been taking part in the rail strikes. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Train strikes are set to cause havoc during December as a number of dates have been confirmed - but is there a tube strike?

Industrial action strikes are likely to cause chaos during the Christmas month of December as both Royal Mail and multiple train companies have confirmed they will continue action all the way up until Christmas Eve.

In fact, when it comes to travel, millions will now be bracing for major rail disruption which could impact many getting home to spend Christmas with their families.

RMT has confirmed a string of 48-hours strikes which is in addition to strike action by Aslef and National Rail engineering works.

But with most of the country having to triple check their journeys this December to avoid being caught up in strikes and rail works, what's it looking like for central London?

London Underground have yet to confirm December strike dates. Picture: Alamy

When is the next London Underground tube strike?

At present, no London tube strike has been confirmed for the month of December, however, that doesn't mean it won't happen.

This means the underground, overground and DLR lines across London's transport network should remain running - albeit busier than usual.

RMT and the London Underground last completed strike action on November 10 which caused severe delays for around 24 hours.

London will be impacted by the train strikes though as services into London, including the C2C, Greater Anglia, National Rail and others will be affected.

The London bus service Abellio and Metroline will be striking on the following dates:

Thursday 1 to Saturday 3 December (Abellio and Metroline)

Thursday 8 December (Abellio only)

Friday 9 December (Abellio and Metroline)

Saturday 10 December (Metroline only)

Thursday 15 December (Abellio only)

Friday 16 December (Abellio and Metroline)

Saturday 17 December (Metroline only)

London buses have confirmed strike dates for December. Picture: Alamy

When are the December 2022 strike dates for train services?

Tube aside, travel disruption will happen on other train services after RMT recently confirmed more strike dates.

The news means 40,000 members across Network Rail, as well as 14 other train operating companies, will walk out on 13, 14, 16 and 17 December, as well as a second wave of strike action on 3, 4, 6 and 7 January.

Train companies that will be affected are:

GTR (including Thameslink, Southern, Great Northern and Gatwick Express)

Avanti West Coast

Chiltern Railways

CrossCountry

C2C

East Midlands Railway

Great Western Railway

Greater Anglia

London North Eastern Railway

Northern Trains

Southeastern

South Western

Transpennine Express

West Midlands Trains

Heathrow Express and London Northwestern Railway are also expected to be affected.

You should also check your train company's website for a list of specific engineering dates.