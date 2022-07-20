Postal strike 2022: When is it and why are Royal Mail workers striking?

20 July 2022, 13:05

Royal Mail post man walking
Royal Mail workers have voted in favour of a strike. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

When is the postal strike happening? Royal Mail workers threaten their biggest strike ever this summer which could cause huge postal disruption across the country.

Royal Mail workers are in talks to do their biggest ever walk out as 115,000 workers have voted in favour of the action in a recent ballot.

Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) showed huge support for industrial action in protest at a 2% pay offer from Royal Mail bosses.

A staggering 97.6% of those who voted, chose in favour of strikes, an unprecedented result, meaning it could be their biggest walkout to date.

The postal strike would cause massive disruption across the UK as post and parcel deliveries will be subject to huge delays.

Read more: When are the next tube and train strikes?

Read more: Full list of London bus routes facing the axe in TfL cuts

So when is the postal strike happening? And what's the reason behind it? Here are the latest details:

Royal Mail worker emptying post box
Royal Mail workers are asking for a salary increase to tackle the cost of living crisis. Picture: Alamy

When is the postal strike 2022?

At present, no exact dates have been set as they are allowing more time for negotiations. They are hoping for a settlement to be agreed soon to avoid strike action.

General secretary Dave Ward said there will now be a "small window" of opportunity for talks to avoid walkouts before strike dates are set.

A Royal Mail van
A Royal Mail strike could cause huge postal disruption. Picture: Alamy

Why are Royal Mail striking?

Along with tube and train staff, the NHS, teachers and postal workers are threatening strike action over pay rises to combat the cost of living crisis and inflation in the UK right now.

Talking about the possibility of a walk out the union said: "The vote can leave no doubt that postal workers are united, and that they are demanding the proper pay rise they deserve."

The CWU have demanded Royal Mail give a 'no strings' pay rise to their staff to help with the increased costs of living.

A Royal Maid spokesperson said in response to the ballot: "We are disappointed that CWU members have voted in favour of industrial action.

"We offered a deal worth up to 5.5% for CWU grade colleagues, the biggest increase we have offered for many years, which the CWU rejected."

