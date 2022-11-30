Royal Mail strike: Are Post Offices open on strike days?

30 November 2022, 10:38

Post box alongside Post Office sign
Royal Mail strikes will have a serious impact on Post Office services. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Royal Mail workers are carrying out a series of strikes in a bid to get more pay during the cost of living crisis - but what does this mean for Post Offices?

Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) from Royal Mail are currently in the midst of a series of walkouts in a dispute over pay.

Following a strike over Black Friday weekend, post staff are now staging another 48 hour walkout from November 30 to December 1 with even more dates confirmed for the Christmas month.

Set to cause postal delays, and reportedly costing Royal Mail more than £100million, the CWU has said they will not give up their fight to get their workers what they deserve, especially during a cost of living crisis.

Read more: 'Woke' Royal Mail bosses ban staff from flying England or Wales flags during World Cup

Read more: When are the December and January train strikes?

With so many Royal Mail workers making a stand this month, many want to know, are Post Offices still open on strike days? And what services will be impacted? Here's what you should know:

Postman delivering and collecting letters
Royal Mail members are staging regular walkouts in a row over pay. Picture: Alamy

Are Post Offices open on strike days?

As it stands, most Post Offices will remain open despite the strike action.

Their website reads: "Post Office is NOT involved in this dispute and our branches will remain open, however there will be some disruption to letters and parcel collections on the dates of the industrial action."

The Post Office advises customers check the Royal Mail or Parcelforce Worldwide websites to check for specific details on how your post will be handled during these times.

Will the Royal Mail strike affect Post Office services?

There are some services that will be impacted by the Royal Mail strikes such as:

  • Posting letters and parcels
  • Drop & Go
  • Travel money
  • Banking (cheque deposits)
  • Some identity services (e.g. paper form passport check and send)

However, all non-mail related services will function as normal including bill payments and most banking transactions.

Check out the Post Office website for full details on how these services will be delayed.

When are the Royal Mail strikes in December 2022?

Strike dates for the rest of 2022 are as follows:

30 November

1 December

Friday 9 December

Sunday 11 December

Wednesday 14 December

Thursday 15 December

Friday 23 December

Saturday 24 December

