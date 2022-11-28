'Woke' Royal Mail bosses ban staff from flying England or Wales flags during World Cup

One postman branded the move "woke". Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

'Woke' Royal Mail bosses have banned postal workers from flying England or Wales flags during the World Cup due to health and safety.

Flying flags from all countries is banned under the company's rules, which extends to vans, lorries and even postal workers' letter trollies.

Posties have also been banned from putting mini St. George's flags and stickers on their vehicles, with Royal Mail citing health and safety concerns as the primary reason behind the ban.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: "Flags on vehicles can be a distraction to other road users. Poorly-positioned items can block vision. Poorly-fitted items can fall off and be a hazard.

"Flags also introduce the risk of confrontation with other road users or pedestrians. For this reason, we do not permit celebratory flags to be displayed. It's a company-wide policy across the business and covers trollies, vans and lorries."

Read More: Chinese TV edits out live crowd shots from World Cup as 'Zero Covid' backlash grows in China and protests erupt

Read More: Lioness Jill Scott wins I'm A Celebrity, defeating Owen Warner and Matt Hancock

Some postal workers have reacted with fury, saying the move was an example of today's "woke climate".

"We can't put flags on vans for the football any more. Quite a few drivers would like to, but it's not permitted. It's the woke climate influencing people in charge," a postman in south London said.

Another Royal Mail delivery driver in south London added: "Flying the flag is like showing your pride. World Cups used to be fun with the England flags. Now we can't do it."

'Flying the flag is like showing your pride', one postman said. Picture: Alamy

There has also been backlash from The Royal Society of St George's, which aims to promote 'Englishness', reports The Telegraph.

Chairman Nick Dutt said: "Royal Mail is finding excuses not to allow flags. They are hiding behind health and safety. It's frustrating.

"We should be celebrating our football team and who we are, and be proud of our country and our flag. People should be allowed to fly flags."