Lioness Jill Scott wins I'm A Celebrity, defeating Owen Warner and Matt Hancock

Lioness Jill Scott was consistently the bookies' favourite. Picture: ITV

By Adam Solomons

England Women's football legend Jill Scott has won the 22nd series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, defeating ex-health secretary Matt Hancock and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner in tonight's grand final.

Scott was the consistent bookies' favourite and remained charming and in control throughout the series.

She won the contest against soap actor Owen Warner, who also won viewers' affections, after Matt Hancock was booted out in third place earlier in the episode.

At one point in the series medics were called to remove a cockroach from the Lioness's ear.

She was also forced to lie in a glass box with more than 70 rats during a final Bushtucker Trial in the final.

Scott told Ant and Dec that "working together as a team" in the jungle reminded her of the Lionesses' legendary Euros campaign.

She said of Warner, 23, before the announcement of the result: "There's no one I'd rather be sat here with."

The England midfielder, 35, won the Euros with the Lionesses earlier this year.

She was also a runner-up in 2009.

Scott has won 161 caps for England, scoring 27 times. She has also made more than 250 appearances at club level.