Christmas getaway chaos: How will rail strikes in December and January affect your travel plans?

RMT and Aslef union strike action is set to cause Christmas rail chaos when combined with National Rail engineering works. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Millions of people are bracing for major rail disruption this Christmas as RMT union bosses announce a string of 48-hours strikes, in addition to strike action by Aslef and National Rail engineering works.

The news means 40,000 members across Network, as well as 14 other train operating companies, will walk out on 13, 14, 16 and 17 December, as well as a second wave of strike action on 3, 4, 6 and 7 January.

The latest wave of strike announcements come in addition to major repair works already scheduled on key rail routes, with the double threat likely to result in many Christmas plans being brought to a halt.

It also follows the Aslef union's announcement that members will hold another strike on November 26 in a dispute over pay. The pre-existing strike was already scheduled to affect 12 train companies.

Network Rail had already planned engineering works from Friday December 23, until Tuesday January 3, with key routes from London stations cancelled or running reduced services.

The full list of strike dates, routes affected and most recent updates can be found below.

Rail strikes are set to cause chaos across the country this Christmas. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Which rail networks are affected by the strike action?

At present, the proposed strike action is set to affect National Rail services. In addition, Aslef

TFL is yet to confirm any participation in accordance with the National Rail strike action, so the underground, overground and DLR lines across London's transport network should remain running - albeit busier than usual.

GTR (including Thameslink, Southern, Great Northern and Gatwick Express)

Avanti West Coast

Chiltern Railways

CrossCountry

C2C

East Midlands Railway

Great Western Railway

Greater Anglia

London North Eastern Railway

Northern Trains

Southeastern

South Western

Transpennine Express

West Midlands Trains

Heathrow Express and London Northwestern Railway are also expected to be affected.

When will rail strike action take place?

At present, the below dates are affected by the newly announced strike action.

13-14 December

16-17 December

3-4 January

6-7 January

Widespread train disruption is expected this Christmas. Picture: Alamy: Simon Turner / Alamy Stock Photo

When will engineering works be taking place?

Proposed engineering works across the Christmas period mean there will be no services from Liverpool Street station between Christmas and New Year, no Southern or Gatwick Express trains from Victoria station over the same dates, and a reduced timetable from Euston station to places like Manchester, Birmingham, and Liverpool between December 24-30.

This scheduled maintenance will also affect Greater Anglia, Stansted Express and c2c services. Works will also affect Greater Anglia, Stansted Express and c2c services.

Signalling and track work is also set to take place at Clapham Junction and Balham, resulting in most trains being diverted via London Bridge.

December 25 - December 31

January 1 & January 2

The works will cost a total of £120m, Network Rail said.

Planned engineering works to Manchester Piccadilly, Birmingham New Street, Liverpool Lime Street, Birmingham International, Blackpool North, Scotland and Glasgow Central will run to a reduced timetable from London Euston

December 24 - 30

What are the knock-on effects?

The resulting strike action is set to see mass disruption for travellers across the UK travel network.

The strike action taking place across GWR trains will see an incredibly limited service running, with the rail operator warning those planning to travel for sporting events, meetings and Christmas markets.

The strike action coincides with the opening of Bath's renowned Christmas market, meanwhile sports fans visiting Cardiff for Wales' Autumn Internationals have been warned to expect widespread delays and travel chaos.

Those travelling through major London terminals including Clapham Junction and Liverpool Street will also see major disruption. Affecting routes to-and-from major airports including Heathrow, Gatwick and Stansted, travellers are urged to check before travelling.

"We regret that passengers will be inconvenienced for another day. We don't want to be taking this action," said Aslef's general secretary Mick Whelan.

Meanwhile, Mick Lynch, RMT general secretary, said the string of strikes would send "a clear message" that rail workers want a better deal on pay and working conditions.

RMT had already warned another round of industrial action was ‘highly likely’ over the Christmas period as talks over pay and job security faltered.

Today's announcement follows six-months of rail disputes over jobs cuts, as well as pay and working terms, with impending travel chaos on the cards.

It's but the latest wave of strikes set out by workers, following balloted strike action already announced by members of the civil service and nurses union.

It comes as the union said that train operator Network was scheduled to present their new written proposal on 17 November but failed to do so.

Mick Lynch, RMT general secretary, had previously said: “I will be recommending that we set out further phases of sustained industrial action in support of our members.

“While we will remain available for meaningful negotiations it is now obvious that the other side is unwilling or unable to progress matters appropriately, so our action will be reinstated.”

40,000 Network workers are set to walk out throughout December and January. Picture: Contributor: Ian Davidson / Alamy Stock Photo

Richard Haines, Network Rail’s chief executive, said the engineering work would mean "more reliable journeys" for passengers in future.

The works will provide vital improvements and routine maintenance for a more reliable railway in the long-term, Network Rail said. Network Rail carries out the work during holidays as fewer people usually travel by train.

"Christmas is an important time for the railway as it gives us the opportunity to get a lot of work done to improve the railway when trains aren't running, and therefore keep disruption for our passengers at a minimum,” he added.

The key disruption includes:



Services to Manchester Piccadilly, Birmingham New Street, Liverpool Lime Street, Birmingham International, Blackpool North, Scotland and Glasgow Central will run to a reduced timetable from Euston December 24-30.

There will be no Southern or Gatwick Express trains to or from London Victoria from December 25 to January 2. Most Southern trains will run to and from London Bridge instead, with replacement buses between Clapham Junction and East Croydon.

Cannon Street station will be closed on Christmas Eve (December 24) and some services will start or terminate at London Bridge.

Lewisham station will also be closed on Christmas Eve and there will be no trains between New Cross, St Johns and Dartford via Bexleyheath.

Long-distance services from Euston on the West Coast Main Line will run to a reduced timetable.

People are urged to check before they travel by visiting National Rail Enquiries or the train operator’s website.