‘I will not be speechless’: Kevin Spacey hits out at new claims of inappropriate behaviour ahead of new documentary

Actor Kevin Spacey has denied fresh claims of inappropriate behaviour. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Kevin Spacey has declared he will "not sit back and be attacked" amid fresh allegations of inappropriate behaviour ahead of a new documentary set to air next week.

The Hollywood actor was acquitted of a number of sexual offences that were alleged by four men between 2001 and 2013, following a trial in London last summer.

A two-part Channel 4 docuseries, named Spacey Unmasked, will air interview with men who have "gone on the record about their experiences with the acclaimed actor", according to a trailer.

On Thursday, the American actor tweeted that he had "repeatedly requested" that Channel 4 give him more than seven days to respond to the allegations made about him in their documentary and said the broadcaster refused.

Over the last week, I have repeatedly requested that @Channel4 afford me more than 7 days to respond to allegations made against me dating back 48 years and provide me with sufficient details to investigate these matters. Channel 4 has refused on the basis that they feel that… — Kevin Spacey (@KevinSpacey) May 2, 2024

He wrote: "Over the last week, I have repeatedly requested that @Channel4 afford me more than seven days to respond to allegations made against me dating back 48 years and provide me with sufficient details to investigate these matters.

"Channel 4 has refused on the basis that they feel that asking for a response in seven days to new, anonymised and non-specific allegations is a 'fair opportunity' for me to refute any allegations made against me.

"I will not sit back and be attacked by a dying network's one-sided 'documentary' about me in their desperate attempt for ratings."

"There's a proper channel to handle allegations against me and it's not Channel 4.

"Each time I have been given the time and a proper forum to defend myself, the allegations have failed under scrutiny and I have been exonerated."

The House of Cards actor then said he would issue a response over the weekend and claimed Channel 4 and Roast Beef Productions, which produced the docuseries, 'may find themselves speechless'.

Kevin Spacey was cleared of sexual assault last year. Picture: Getty

Oscar-winning actor Spacey was one of the most recognised faces in Hollywood until allegations of sexual misconduct were made in 2017, with streaming giant Netflix cutting ties with the actor.

Channel 4 announced it had commissioned the upcoming documentary in 2022 and said it will "follow the outcomes of two court cases against Spacey".

Responding to Spacey's comments, a Channel 4 spokesperon said: "Kevin Spacey has been given sufficient opportunity to respond."

The documentary will air on May 6 and 7 on Channel 4 at 9pm.