Mourners gather for funeral of Daniel Anjorin after Hainault sword attack victim killed walking to school

17 May 2024, 15:06 | Updated: 17 May 2024, 15:13

Mourners gather for funeral of Daniel Anjorin funeral after Hainault sword attack victim died walking to school
Mourners gather for funeral of Daniel Anjorin funeral after Hainault sword attack victim died walking to school. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Mourners have gathered to say their final goodbye to Daniel Anjorin, a schoolboy killed in a sword attack in Hainault, east London.

More than 100 people joined together at Jubilee Church, Ilford, to pay tribute to the "gentle-spirited and peace-loving" 14-year-old schoolboy on Friday morning.

Daniel died near his home as he walked to school in Hainault on April 30 in an attack which also left four people injured - including two police officers.

Pastor Tope Koleoso, who led Daniel's funeral service, described the service as a "gentle" and "peaceful... celebration of Daniel's life".

Daniel's coffin was brought out of the church and placed in the hearse as family and mourners gathered around and watched on. Flowers were placed on top of the coffin, one of which included his picture.

The funeral service of Daniel Anjorin at Jubilee Church in east London, Friday
The funeral service of Daniel Anjorin at Jubilee Church in east London, Friday. Picture: Alamy
The coffin of Daniel Anjorin is placed in the hearse as mourners gather outside Jubilee Church in Ilford, east London, Friday
The coffin of Daniel Anjorin is placed in the hearse as mourners gather outside Jubilee Church in Ilford, east London, Friday. Picture: Alamy

Mr Koleoso said: "The service today was befitting of Daniel in every way, because he was a gentle spirited and just a peace-loving boy.

"So the service kind of captured that. It was a gentle moment. It was peaceful. And yet it was a celebration of Daniel's life."

Mr Koleoso added that people "from all walks of life" attended the service including people who had flown in from abroad. Family and teachers and students from his school joined together with members of the church and Daniel's youth group.

He added: "It was great to have representatives from the school, teachers and students and just to hear how Daniel in school was brilliant and bright and responsive, obedient.

"He loved football, and Arsenal, thanks to them for the tribute they gave the other day that was appropriate and good. And so that's who he was he was about to take his grade six piano and so on. And so he was a fun-loving and peaceful child."

Mr Koleoso said that the Anjorin family has been a part of Jubilee Church for more than 15 years and Daniel was baptised there.

He said the family is "fully integrated into the life of the church", adding "and that's why what's touched them touches the whole church.

"But we've sought to play our parts pastorally in being there for them. And their groups have been going into their homes and taking food, paying their respects and then the whole church praying for them.

"So we've been as close as is necessary to give our condolences and yet giving them space for them to grieve well and come through it."

Daniel's family posted a statement on Jubilee Church's website
Daniel's family posted a statement on Jubilee Church's website. Picture: Jubilee Church London

Following the funeral, Daniel's family posted a statement on the church's website, saying the teenager would be "forever missed".

It read: "We extend our deepest appreciation to all who have stood by us, sharing in our sorrow and offering solace. Your presence, both at the funeral and in spirit, has been a source of immense comfort."

A Go Fund Me page set up in Daniel's honour on behalf of Grace Anjorin has so far received more than £150,000.

A message from "Mr and Mrs Anjorin and family" posted on the page thanked the community for its emotional and financial support.

"In the wake of our son Daniel's tragic death we wish to thank you for your support which has been a source of comfort and strength to our family", they said.

"We deeply appreciate your generous donation."

The family continued: "Due to the trauma of Daniel's death particularly on his siblings we have decided to use the donation provided towards establishing a new family home.

"This home will not only provide a place of solace and gathering for our family but will also stand as a lasting tribute to Daniel's legacy."

In a statement issued by the Metropolitan Police, the family previously said: "We as a family are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Daniel.

"It is difficult for us at this time to process what has happened to him and that he will never come home. Daniel had left the house for school and then he was gone.

"Our children have lost their loving and precious brother and we have lost the most loved and amazing son."

Marcus Arduini Monzo, 36, a dual Spanish-Brazilian national living in Newham, east London, has been charged with Daniel's murder, two counts of attempted murder and two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was also charged with aggravated burglary and possession of a bladed article.

Winter Swan-Miller (left) is accused of stabbing to death Stuart Crocker (right) after her Pomeranian therapy dog (centre) escaped from her home in Hampshire

TikToker bragged 'I'm a bad girl' after 'stabbing housemate 26 times' when he let therapy dog escape, court hears

