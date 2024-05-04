Prince Harry and King Charles ‘to meet during Duke of Sussex’ trip to UK next week’ - but ‘won’t meet William’

The Duke of Sussex is due to meet his father King Charles next week for the second time since the monarch's cancer diagnosis.

Prince Harry will be attending a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games at St Paul’s Cathedral in London on Wednesday 8 May, while the King will be two miles away at a separate event.

The pair spoke for around half an hour soon after Charles’ diagnosis in February.

It is unlikely the Prince of Wales will attend the meeting, with William scheduled to be away from London on Thursday and Friday.

The Sun reports the duke is "very keen" to see his father during his time in London and is said to have "kept regular contact" since Charles announced he had cancer.

Harry is expected to give a reading at the service of thanksgiving marking 10 years since the inaugural Invictus Games London in 2014.

There has been no confirmation whether any other royals will be in attendance or if Harry’s children will be in the UK for what will be the duke’s first major event in Britain for some time.

The service is set to take place two days after Harry’s son Archie’s fifth birthday.

Representatives from Invictus Games participating nations, including members of the wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veteran community, will also attend the event.

Harry and Meghan are due to visit Nigeria for the first time following the event after being invited by the country’s chief of defence staff, before flying back to the US.