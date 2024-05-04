When will the London mayoral election result be announced? Everything you need to know

Sadiq Khan and Susan Hall have gone head-to-head in the London mayor election. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

The London mayor results are expected to be announced today in what is understood to be a tight race between Sadiq Khan and Susan Hall.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Voters across London took to the polls on Thursday, May 2, but counting will not start until 9am today.

The Labour candidate, Mr Khan, is the favourite to win, however Labour sources have insisted the race is close. Some within CCHQ appear confident that Ms Hall could pull off an upset.

Other challenges for the mayorship include the Lib Dem Rob Blackie, Greens' Zoe Garbett, as well as the perennial Count Binface.

Local Elections Live: Key mayoral votes still to come after Tories suffer worst results in decades

When will the results be announced?

Mayoral And London Assembly Elections Polling Station. Picture: Getty

With the count beginning at 9am this morning, the London mayor results are expected to be announced late in the afternoon.

However, depending on how quickly the votes are counted, it could be later in the evening or even on Sunday morning.

Read More: Rishi’s rallying cry: Sunak insists ‘everything to fight for’ despite bloodbath for Tories in local election

It was revealed on Friday evening that 2,495,621 votes had been cast in the 2024 mayoral election.

This represents a turnout of 40.5 per cent, as 6,164,119 people were registered to vote.

The mayor is elected with a first-past-the-post system, the same one that is used nationally.

It means that whoever wins the most number of votes will become the Mayor of London.

If Mr Khan wins, it represent a historic third term as Mayor, while a Hall victory would represent a major upset.