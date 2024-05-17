Who is Scottie Scheffler and why has he been arrested?

17 May 2024, 14:31

Why was Scottie Scheffler arrested?
Why was Scottie Scheffler arrested?

By Olly Roberts

Scottie Scheffler has been detained by police in an incident outside Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. But how much do you know about the world's best golfer?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Who is Scottie Scheffler?

Scheffler is an American born golfer, who is currently ranked number one in the world.

He's in scintillating form at present, having won four of his last five tournaments, including the Masters - golf's first major competition of the year.

The 27-year-old also won the Players Championship in March, becoming the first player to do so in back-to-back years.

His incredible hot streak, coupled with the huge gap between him and number two, Rory McIlroy, has even drawn comparisons with the great Tiger Woods.

After winning the Masters for the second time in April, Scheffler took a break from playing ahead of the birth of his first child.

His son was born on May 8th, 2024 - just over a week before the start of the PGA Championship.

Chasing a third successive victory and a first PGA Championship win, Scheffler shot a round of four-under-par on the opening day of the tournament, putting him in tied 12th position.





Scheffler
Scheffler.

Why has Scottie Scheffler been arrested?

The US star has reportedly been detained by police after a 'misunderstanding with traffic flow.'

A shuttle bus reportedly struck and killed a pedestrian outside Valhalla, which prompted the second round of the major tournament to be delayed.

While Scheffler was not involved in the accident itself, he's said to have attempted to enter the golf club using a side median - at which point he was stopped by an officer.

Speaking on the incident, ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington who witnessed events, said: "Traffic had been backed up and building, Scottie Scheffler tried to enter Valhalla Golf Club using a side median, at which point a police officer instructed him to stop.

"Scheffler stopped the vehicle as he turned into Valhalla Golf Club at the entrance, about 10 to 20 yards from the point at which the police officer first told him to stop."

WATCH a video of the incident below

Golfer Scottie Scheffler detained by police

