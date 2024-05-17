Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Revealed: Britain's most popular baby names and it's bad news for Cliffords and Normans - with full list of top 100
17 May 2024, 14:36 | Updated: 17 May 2024, 14:55
The most popular baby names in the UK have been revealed in a new set of data from the Office of National Statistics - with fears some are becoming 'endangered'.
The Office of National Statistics (ONS) published the latest set of data on baby names in England and Wales from births in 2022.
On the girls' list of names, the number one has remained consistent over the last few years, with Olivia in the crowning spot for the seventh year running.
On the boys list, Oliver had reigned at number one for eight years running until 2021 when it was taken over by Noah.
The name Muhammed has also soared to popularity on the list of boys' names, moving up from 20th in the rankings to number two.
But Dr James Tucker at the ONS warned that some ‘old fashioned’ names are becoming endangered, as he said: “While Noah and Olivia are enjoying their places at the top, some names could be in danger of falling out of favour.
“Leslie has had relatively little popularity in recent years with fewer than seven boys named each year since 2018.
“Others such as Clifford, Nigel and Norman have not fared much better with 10 or fewer boys being named.
“Girls names such as Glenda and Kerry, that were more common before, are also becoming endangered and we have seen less than five girls being named each year since 2018.”
And any expectant parents struggling to decide on a name should just take a look at who’s famous, Dr Tucker added.
He said: “Popular culture continues to influence parents' baby name choices. Today we have also published analysis exploring cultural influences that could be inspiring baby name trends, from hit TV shows to musical icons.”
Names such as Lauren, Megan and Amy have fallen drastically in the years since 1996.
Lauren has fallen from fifth to 567th from 1996 to 2021, Megan from 10th to 285th and Amy from ninth to 285th.
Equally, in the same period, Matthe has dropped from sixth to 123rd and Ryan from seventh to 106th.
The age of new mothers also has an impact on the names chosen, as the ONS said: “The long-running trend of older mothers giving their babies more traditional names and younger mothers giving more modern and shortened versions of traditional names continued.”
Here’s the full list of the top 100 names for boys and girls in 2022 across England and Wales.
Top girls’ names
1 Olivia
2 Amelia
3 Isla
4 Ava
5 Lily
6 Ivy
7 Freya
8 Florence
9 Isabella
10 Mia
11 Willow
12 Sienna
13 Poppy
14 Sophia
15 Elsie
16 Rosie
17 Grace
18 Millie
19 Emily
20 Sofia
21 Daisy
22 Evelyn
23 Evie
24 Phoebe
25 Ella
26 Charlotte
27 Harper
28 Maya
29 Matilda
30 Ruby
31 Aria
32 Penelope
33 Hallie
34 Luna
35 Bonnie
36 Ada
37 Emilia
38 Alice
39 Sophie
40 Esme
41 Isabelle
42 Maisie
43 Violet
44 Delilah
45 Mila
46 Eva
47 Arabella
48 Maeve
49 Aurora
50 Mabel
51 Ayla
52 Lottie
53 Eliza
54 Rose
55 Erin
56 Layla
57 Scarlett
58 Chloe
59 Margot
60 Elizabeth
61 Imogen
62 Eleanor
63 Orla
64 Thea
65 Harriet
66 Iris
67 Nancy
68 Emma
69 Jessica
70 Zara
71 Robyn
72 Gracie
73 Elodie
74 Olive
75 Maria
75 Maryam
77 Bella
78 Lola
78 Lyra
80 Lyla
81 Ophelia
82 Ellie
83 Ottilie
84 Molly
85 Lara
86 Myla
87 Eden
88 Eloise
89 Darcie
90 Lucy
91 Nova
92 Lilly
93 Clara
94 Jasmine
95 Edith
96 Summer
97 Amelie
98 Hannah
99 Fatima
99 Sara
Top boys’ names
1 Noah
2 Muhammad
3 George
4 Oliver
5 Leo
6 Arthur
7 Oscar
8 Theodore
9 Theo
10 Freddie
11 Archie
12 Luca
13 Henry
14 Jack
15 Harry
16 Charlie
17 Alfie
18 Arlo
19 Thomas
20 Teddy
21 Finley
22 Jacob
23 Tommy
24 William
25 Lucas
26 Isaac
27 Mohammed
28 Alexander
29 Albie
30 Roman
31 Edward
32 Jude
33 Elijah
34 James
35 Joshua
36 Reuben
37 Max
38 Rory
39 Sebastian
40 Louie
41 Adam
42 Mason
43 Ethan
43 Hudson
45 Harrison
46 Ezra
47 Hugo
48 Louis
49 Reggie
50 Joseph
51 Benjamin
52 Ronnie
53 Daniel
54 Logan
55 Jaxon
56 Oakley
57 Albert
58 Hunter
59 Zachary
60 Samuel
61 Rowan
62 David
63 Toby
64 Dylan
65 Frederick
66 Jesse
67 Mohammad
68 Otis
69 Sonny
70 Gabriel
71 Grayson
72 Kai
73 Frankie
74 Caleb
75 Carter
76 Liam
77 Felix
78 Jasper
79 Riley
80 Bobby
81 Alfred
82 Finn
83 Elliot
84 Brody
84 Rupert
86 Ralph
87 Milo
88 Michael
89 Blake
90 Ellis
91 Chester
92 Stanley
93 Yusuf
94 Jackson
95 Leon
96 Elias
97 Myles
98 Tobias
99 Musa
100 Axel
100 Ibrahim
According to analysis from the ONS, famous figures and cultural influences have also had an impact on the most popular baby names.
For example, the name Luca soared in popularity between 2020 and 2021, increasing from 1,323 to being given the name to 1,807 respectively - making it the 28th most popular name for boys last year.
Similarly, the name Raya increased from 110 in 2020 to 251 last year, believed to be influenced by the release of Disney animation Raya And The Last Dragon in 2021.