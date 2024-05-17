Greggs to open new stores across the UK in just weeks - is your area on the list?

Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Greggs is set to open eight new stores across the UK in the coming weeks as part of the company’s ongoing expansion plans.

It comes after the bakery announced in January it was “confident” it would open up 160 new branches this year.

With the plans for eight new stores confirmed in the upcoming weeks, the locations of the branches have now been revealed.

Full list of locations:

Saffron Walden, Market Place, England

Bangor, Carnarfon Road, Wales

Birmingham Prime Park, England

Brierley Hill, Merryhill, England

Consett Delves Lane Drive Thru, County Durham, England

Edinburgh, 60-61 Seafield Road, Scotland

Glasgow, Argyle St, Scotland

Porth, U3C Geilligron IE, Wales

The exact dates the stores are set to be open are not yet known, The Sun reports.

Picture: Alamy

Within the first 19 weeks of 2024, Greggs said it had opened 64 shops and closed 37 - bringing the net opening of new stores to 27 so far this year.

Within the first quarter of the year, the bakery reported a 7.4% rise in like-for-like sales compared to the same period in 2023.

New stores have cropped up at Embankment train station in London, four inside Tesco supermarkets and three inside Sainsbury’s branches.

The chain said it is now operating across 2,500 shops and is seeing success over the introduction of its new iced drinks range.

Under the chain’s ongoing expansion, it also has further plans to roll out evening hours across more of its stores - these extended hours are already in force in some 1,200 shops.

In March, Greggs reported record profits which saw the chain share a £17.6 million bonus pot between 25,000 employees - this means the average worker receives £765.