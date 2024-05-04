Live

Local Elections Live: Key mayoral votes still to come after Tories suffer worst results in decades

London, the West Midlands and Greater Manchester area will be declared today. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

The Conservatives have suffered their worst electoral losses in '40 years', with five more councils still to declare and key mayoral results to come.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

102 of 107 councils have declared so far, with hundreds of Conservative councillors losing their seats. Labour, meanwhile, have gained 173 councillors, while the Lib Dems have gained 101.

Police and crime commissioner roles were also decided upon across England and Wales.

Later today, you can expect results from mayoral elections in London, the West Midlands and Greater Manchester.

On Friday, Labour won the by-election in Blackpool South, with it becoming the third biggest swing from the Conservatives to Labour since the Second World War.

Polling expert professor John Curtice said: “We’re probably looking at certainly one of the worst, if not the worst, Conservative performance in local government elections for the last 40 years.”

