Local Elections Live: Key mayoral votes still to come after Tories suffer worst results in decades
4 May 2024, 06:34 | Updated: 4 May 2024, 08:18
The Conservatives have suffered their worst electoral losses in '40 years', with five more councils still to declare and key mayoral results to come.
102 of 107 councils have declared so far, with hundreds of Conservative councillors losing their seats. Labour, meanwhile, have gained 173 councillors, while the Lib Dems have gained 101.
Police and crime commissioner roles were also decided upon across England and Wales.
Later today, you can expect results from mayoral elections in London, the West Midlands and Greater Manchester.
On Friday, Labour won the by-election in Blackpool South, with it becoming the third biggest swing from the Conservatives to Labour since the Second World War.
Polling expert professor John Curtice said: “We’re probably looking at certainly one of the worst, if not the worst, Conservative performance in local government elections for the last 40 years.”
What results will come in today?
The majority of councils have now declared after Thursday's local elections.
But there are several more that will declare today. There will also be results from the mayoral elections.
Mayoral results
Counting will start in the London mayoral race at 9am, with the result expected to be declared in the afternoon or possibly in the evening.
The West Midlands contest will be declared this afternoon. the results are expected around 2pm.
Results will also come in from
- Liverpool City Region around midday
- South Yorkshire around 1pm
- Greater Manchester around 2pm
- West Yorkshire around 3.30pm
- Salford around 7pm
Councils
The following councils are expected to declare throughout the day
- North Tyneside
- Stroud
- Warrington
- Epping Forest
Eight police and crime commissioners will also be revealed.
London Assembly results
Fourteen London constituencies will declare today.
These are expected to be declared throughout the day. Stay tuned for live updates.
When will the London mayoral election result be announced? Everything you need to know
The London mayor results are expected to be announced today in what is understood to be a tight race between Sadiq Khan and Susan Hall.
When will the results be announced?
'We have proved we are not just a mirage', Reform UK deputy tells LBC
Deputy leader of Reform UK, Ben Habib, told LBC: “The important thing for Reform in these elections is setting a staging post.”
He went on: “We are now proving that we are not just a mirage…we are actually getting votes in by-elections, in accordance with our national polling figures.”
“Our focus, being an insurgent party with limited funds and resources, has been on the general election. “But we did field 300-odd candidates. For many of our candidates, it’s like standing as an independent because they haven’t got the infrastructure that the Conservatives and Labour have.”
He added that Reform had ‘eaten into’ the Tory vote and said this would continue in the general election.
'Plenty to be pleased about but not we're complacent', Labour MP tells LBC
Labour MP Ellie Reeves has told LBC's Matthew Wright that there is "plenty to pleased about" in relation to the local elections, but insisted they are "not complacent".
What time can we expect the London mayor results?
The count is expected to begin at around 9am, meaning the London mayoral results should come in around early afternoon - but could be later in the evening or even Sunday.
It was revealed on Friday evening that it was revealed that 2,495,621 votes had been cast in the 2024 mayoral election.
This represents a turnout of 40.5 per cent, as 6,164,119 people were registered to vote.
Key results to look out for today
Today we will learn the results of the mayoral elections in London and the West Midlands.
Both contests are understood to be close, with some in CCHQ reportedly convinced that the race between Sadiq Khan and Susan Hall is much closer than anticipated.
Meanwhile, Andy Street, the current Conservative mayor of the West Midlands, is expected to beat out the Labour candidate Richard Parker, though it is also thought to be a tight race.
Local elections: the story so far
With just five councils left to declare, we now have an extensive picture of Thursday's local election results.
Labour won key councils in Redditch, Thurrock, Hartlepool and Rushmore, with the Conservatives losing hundreds of councillors.
Labour also won the Blackpool South by-election, taking the seat from the Tories with a massive 26% swing.
Some mayoral results were also announced yesterday, with Rishi Sunak hanging onto Ben Houchen's win in Tees Valley.
Meanwhile, Labour’s David Skaith became the new mayor for York and North Yorkshire, which includes Mr Sunak's constituency.
Sir Keir Starmer said the results "sends a message" to the PM, and called on Mr Sunak to call a general election.
Welcome back to our live coverage
Good morning and welcome back to our live coverage.
102 of 107 councils have declared so far, with nearly 500 of Conservative councillors losing their seats so far.
We're expecting the results of mayoral elections in the West Midlands, London, Greater Manchester and other regions on Saturday.
Stay tuned as we bring you them live.
Mayoral contests include:
- London,
- West Midlands
- Greater Manchester
- Liverpool City Region
- West Yorkshire
- South Yorkshire
- Salford
Conservatives lose Gloucester
The Conservatives have lost control of Gloucester City Council which is now under no overall control.
The Liberal Democrats now have the most seats with 17, having gained seven, while the Conservatives have got 11 after losing 15.
Labour is the third biggest party with seven, having gained four seats.