Live

Local Elections Live: Key mayoral votes still to come after Tories suffer worst results in decades

4 May 2024, 06:34 | Updated: 4 May 2024, 08:18

London, the West Midlands and Greater Manchester area will be declared today
London, the West Midlands and Greater Manchester area will be declared today. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The Conservatives have suffered their worst electoral losses in '40 years', with five more councils still to declare and key mayoral results to come.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

102 of 107 councils have declared so far, with hundreds of Conservative councillors losing their seats. Labour, meanwhile, have gained 173 councillors, while the Lib Dems have gained 101.

Police and crime commissioner roles were also decided upon across England and Wales.

Later today, you can expect results from mayoral elections in London, the West Midlands and Greater Manchester.

On Friday, Labour won the by-election in Blackpool South, with it becoming the third biggest swing from the Conservatives to Labour since the Second World War.

Polling expert professor John Curtice said: “We’re probably looking at certainly one of the worst, if not the worst, Conservative performance in local government elections for the last 40 years.”

Follow our live coverage here.

What results will come in today?

The majority of councils have now declared after Thursday's local elections. 

But there are several more that will declare today. There will also be results from the mayoral elections. 

Mayoral results

Counting will start in the London mayoral race at 9am, with the result expected to be declared in the afternoon or possibly in the evening. 

The West Midlands contest will be declared this afternoon. the results are expected around 2pm.

Results will also come in from

  • Liverpool City Region around midday
  • South Yorkshire around 1pm
  • Greater Manchester around 2pm
  • West Yorkshire around 3.30pm
  • Salford around 7pm

Councils

The following councils are expected to declare throughout the day

  • North Tyneside
  • Stroud
  • Warrington
  • Epping Forest

Eight police and crime commissioners will also be revealed. 

London Assembly results

Fourteen London constituencies will declare today. 

These are expected to be declared throughout the day. Stay tuned for live updates.

Kieran Kelly

When will the London mayoral election result be announced? Everything you need to know

The London mayor results are expected to be announced today in what is understood to be a tight race between Sadiq Khan and Susan Hall.

When will the results be announced?

Read our full explainer here.

Kieran Kelly

'We have proved we are not just a mirage', Reform UK deputy tells LBC

Deputy leader of Reform UK, Ben Habib, told LBC: “The important thing for Reform in these elections is setting a staging post.”

He went on: “We are now proving that we are not just a mirage…we are actually getting votes in by-elections, in accordance with our national polling figures.”

“Our focus, being an insurgent party with limited funds and resources, has been on the general election. “But we did field 300-odd candidates. For many of our candidates, it’s like standing as an independent because they haven’t got the infrastructure that the Conservatives and Labour have.”

He added that Reform had ‘eaten into’ the Tory vote and said this would continue in the general election. 

Watch the full interview below.

Kieran Kelly

'Plenty to be pleased about but not we're complacent', Labour MP tells LBC

Labour MP Ellie Reeves has told LBC's Matthew Wright that there is "plenty to pleased about" in relation to the local elections, but insisted they are "not complacent". 

Watch her full interview with Matthew Wright below.

Kieran Kelly

What time can we expect the London mayor results?

The count is expected to begin at around 9am, meaning the London mayoral results should come in around early afternoon - but could be later in the evening or even Sunday. 

It was revealed on Friday evening that it was revealed that 2,495,621 votes had been cast in the 2024 mayoral election. 

This represents a turnout of 40.5 per cent, as 6,164,119 people were registered to vote.

Kieran Kelly

Key results to look out for today

Today we will learn the results of the mayoral elections in London and the West Midlands. 

Both contests are understood to be close, with some in CCHQ reportedly convinced that the race between Sadiq Khan and Susan Hall is much closer than anticipated. 

Meanwhile, Andy Street, the current Conservative mayor of the West Midlands, is expected to beat out the Labour candidate Richard Parker, though it is also thought to be a tight race. 

Kieran Kelly

Local elections: the story so far

With just five councils left to declare, we now have an extensive picture of Thursday's local election results. 

Labour won key councils in Redditch, Thurrock, Hartlepool and Rushmore, with the Conservatives losing hundreds of councillors. 

Labour also won the Blackpool South by-election, taking the seat from the Tories with a massive 26% swing. 

Some mayoral results were also announced yesterday, with Rishi Sunak hanging onto Ben Houchen's win in Tees Valley. 

Meanwhile, Labour’s David Skaith became the new mayor for York and North Yorkshire, which includes Mr Sunak's constituency. 

Sir Keir Starmer said the results "sends a message" to the PM, and called on Mr Sunak to call a general election. 

See how your area voted here. 

Kieran Kelly

Welcome back to our live coverage

Good morning and welcome back to our live coverage. 

102 of 107 councils have declared so far, with nearly 500 of Conservative councillors losing their seats so far. 

We're expecting the results of mayoral elections in the West Midlands, London, Greater Manchester and other regions on Saturday. 

Stay tuned as we bring you them live. 

Kieran Kelly

Thanks for joining!

We're closing the live coverage of the local election results for now but we'll return tomorrow for more mayoral results, as well as councils who have yet to declare.

Mayoral contests include:

  • London, 
  • West Midlands
  • Greater Manchester
  • Liverpool City Region
  • West Yorkshire 
  • South Yorkshire
  • Salford

Flaminia Luck

Conservatives lose Gloucester

The Conservatives have lost control of Gloucester City Council which is now under no overall control. 

The Liberal Democrats now have the most seats with 17, having gained seven, while the Conservatives have got 11 after losing 15.

Labour is the third biggest party with seven, having gained four seats.

Flaminia Luck

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Duke of Sussex with his father King Charles

Duke of Sussex and King Charles set to meet during Harry's trip to UK next week

Sadiq Khan and Susan Hall have gone head-to-head in the London mayor election

When will the London mayoral election result be announced? Everything you need to know

Julia Wendell has repeatedly claimed she is Madeleine McCann, despite a DNA test revealing otherwise

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann travels from Poland to attend vigil marking 17 years since her disappearance

Actor Kevin Spacey has denied fresh claims of inappropriate behaviour

‘I will not be speechless’: Kevin Spacey hits out at new claims of inappropriate behaviour ahead of new documentary

Gaza has descended into a full-blown famine, a top UN official has said

Gaza descends into ‘full-blown famine’ amid Israeli restrictions on food deliveries to the region, UN official declares

Indonesia Landslide

Flood and landslide hit Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, killing 14

Morgan Wallen Arrested

Court appearance for country singer Morgan Wallen postponed until August

Rishi Sunak remains defiant despite a "bruising" set of local election results

Rishi’s rallying cry: Sunak insists ‘everything to fight for’ despite bloodbath for Tories in local election

PC Dean Dempster admitted admitted "sexually touching" the child in Oldham in December 2023

Officer who sexually assaulted girl, 6, while responding to incident sacked by Greater Manchester Police

Mark Hamill

Star Wars actor Hamill dubs Biden ‘Joe-bi-Wan Kenobi’ on trip to White House

Rockstar Mick Jagger briefly waded into Louisiana politics while on-stage in New Orleans

'You can't always get what you want' Louisiana governor endorsed by Trump claps back at Mick Jagger after on-stage jibe

Donald Trump

Trump ex-adviser tells trial of firestorm over leaked ‘grab women’ tape

Hardeep Singh Nijjar banner

Canadian police arrest three people over killing of Sikh activist

Mick Jagger

Mick Jagger gets into spat with Louisiana’s Republican governor

The family of Stuart Everett have paid tribute to him

'He did not deserve to die the way he did' Family pays tribute to man whose headless torso was found in nature reserve

Left to right: Shane Cunningham, Leo Knight and Cartel Bushnell

Teenager who stabbed 16-year-old to death at Bath birthday house party jailed for life as two others also sentenced

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hope Hicks

Former presidential media adviser takes stand in Trump hush money trial

Flooded town in Brazil

Dozens believed dead as southern Brazil is hit by worst rain in 80 years

Footage of the flooding (via AP)

At least 29 dead, 60 still missing after heavy rains in southern Brazil

A group of people were hit by a car in Tameside.

Shocking moment car ploughs into group of people in 'hit-and-run' outside polling station as two arrested
Donald Trump

Gagging order on Trump does not stop him from testifying, says judge

Alfie Lewis was stabbed to death near a school in Leeds

Boy, 15, found guilty of murdering teenager Alfie Lewis as he walked to meet friends near Leeds school
Labour hails big local election wins but Sunak says public will stick with Tories at general election despite dismal results

Labour hails local election wins but Sunak says public will 'stick with' Tories at general election despite poor results
Mr Sunak has called a meeting for later this month.

Rishi Sunak summons university chiefs amid ‘serious concerns’ over antisemitism following clashes on US campuses
A woman has been hit by a bus outside Victoria station.

Woman rushed to hospital after being hit by double-decker bus outside London Victoria station
'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Welcome back! King Charles embraced by neice Zara on surprise visit days after his return to public duty

Welcome back! King Charles embraced by niece Zara on surprise visit days after his return to public duty
Princess Charlotte is nine today

Princess Charlotte beams in new photo taken by Kate released to mark her ninth birthday

Prince William has given an update on his family

Prince William gives rare update on Kate's health during Newcastle visit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit