Female teacher, 30, guilty of having sex with two schoolboys and having a baby with one of them

Maths teacher Rebecca Joynes has been found guilty of having sex with two schoolboys. Picture: Alamy/Facebook

By Asher McShane

A teacher has been found guilty of having sex with two teenage schoolboys and having a baby with one of them while on bail.

She groomed one boy, 15, with a £345 Gucci belt and slept with him twice at her Salford flat.

She then had sex with a 16-year-old boy on 30 different occasions before having a baby with him while she was out on bail.

She was found guilty of four counts of sexual activity with a child and two counts of sexual activity with a child by a person in a position of trust at Manchester Crown Court today after a trial lasting two weeks.

She will be sentenced on July 4.

She groomed Boy A by text after targeting him in her maths class - giving the boy, 15, the first ten digits of her phone number and asking him to guess the last one.

After texting each other she asked him if he wanted to meet up.

The pair went on to have sex twice at her flat. Boy A told her: “I hope to God you don’t get pregnant.”

Police began an investigation in October 2021 and she was arrested and bailed on the condition she did not contact any child under 18.

But she went on to contact Boy B who was also aged just 15.

She sent him a note that read: “Every inch of you is perfect and you are all I ever dream about.”

They went on to have sex multiple times.

She had a baby with the boy but the girl was taken from her after an emergency court hearing and the child is now in the care of the boy’s teenage father.

The families of Boy A and Boy B were in court to hear the verdicts and some burst into tears and audibly gasped.

Joynes is facing jail when she is sentenced in July. Picture: Alamy

Joynes has been granted bail until her sentencing.

Judge Kate Cornell said: “You know you must be here at court for sentence, and have to serve whatever sentence I pass.

"On the understanding that you realise that, I am prepared to grant you bail on the same conditions. You must see probation before sentencing."

“There is a baby involved here who has done nothing wrong - you must be under no illusions on what is going to happen. Bail can be granted on the same conditions as before,” she added.

Joynes began crying as she was granted bail.

Jane Wilson, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West, said: “Rebecca Joynes is a sexual predator.

“Joynes was entrusted with the responsibility of teaching and safeguarding children. She abused her position to groom and ultimately sexually exploit schoolboys. Her behaviour has had a lasting impact on them.

“The CPS worked with Greater Manchester Police to build a strong case to put before the jury, including eyewitness testimony, phone evidence showing the messages sent by Joynes and CCTV footage.

“I would like to thank the victims for supporting the prosecution. Joynes will now face the consequences of her actions.”