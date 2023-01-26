February 2023 strike dates: Who will be striking and when this month?

February 2023 will see a collection of strikes from core industries in the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Are there train or tube strikes in February? And when are teachers walking out? Here's a list of all the industrial action happening this month.

England and Wales and other services throughout the UK have seen a huge series of strike action from core services including NHS nurses, trains, buses and Royal Mail.

Along with those strikes causing havoc and chaos up and down the country, teachers and physiotherapists have also confirmed they will be walking out on a series of dates as they all fight for more pay.

Trade unions pulled together in 2022 and now 2023 to fight for more money and better working conditions for their employees as the current rate of inflation soars and the cost of living crisis continues.

Related article: 'Robots are treated better': Amazon workers walk out in first UK strike over 50p pay rise

Related article: 'It's personal': Meet the paramedics terrified for their own families as the NHS plunges into crisis

So as we move into the month of February, here are all the important strike dates you need for your diaries.

Ambulance drivers and staff are yet to reach an acceptable deal. Picture: Alamy

What dates are teachers going on strike in February 2023?

Teachers confirmed in January they would be participating in a total of seven strike days throughout February and March.

In February they will be striking on:

1 February: All schools in England and Wales

14 February: All schools in Wales

28 February: North and north-west England, Yorkshire and Humber

When are the NHS nurse strikes this month?

Nurses made history when they all carried out their first strike action in December 2022. Following the failure to secure a new pay deal, they announced two more dates for February:

Monday 6 February

Tuesday 7 February

When are the ambulance staff strikes this month?

Union GMB confirmed four more strike dates across the next two months after negotiation talks failed. These will take place on the following dates:

February 6

February 20

London buses have also been carrying out a series of strike dates. Picture: Alamy

When are the NHS physio strikes this month?

Partnering alongside nurses, NHS physios staged their first walkout on January 26th. They have also confirmed two further dates:

February 7 - All seven Welsh health boards

February 9 - 33 NHS services in England

Are buses on strike in February?

A recent bus strike on January 26 was suspended last minute but as it stands, there are still three more dates for February.

February 1

February 2

February 3

Check the full list of routes that will be impacted by the action in London here.

When are the rail and train strikes in February 2023?

National rail have confirmed strikes for Wednesday 1st February and Friday 3rd which will most likely cause disruption for three to four days.

Its action will affect passengers who use the following services:

Avanti West Coast

Chiltern Railways

CrossCountry

East Midlands Railway

Great Western Railway

Greater Anglia

GTR Great Northern Thameslink

London North Eastern Railway

Northern Trains

Southeastern

Southern/Gatwick Express

South Western Railway

SWR Island Line

TransPennine Express

West Midlands Trains

Train drivers who are part of the RMT will also strike this day, causing cancellations and delays to the C2C and Island Line services.

Are there any London tube strikes in February?

The Bakerloo line has confirmed two Saturday strike dates:

February 4th

February 11th

Are Royal Mail going on strike in 2023?

Royal Mail has currently just finished their latest negotiations and have yet to confirm any further walkouts amidst their row over pay.